If you’re familiar with Western movies, you might recognize “white hat” vs. “black hat” symbolism. The color of the hat tells you everything you need to know about who’s the hero and who’s the villain.

From My Darling Clementine (1946). Bad guy in the black hat on the left, good guy in the white hat on the right.

Well, early medieval Arabic texts do something similar. If someone is described as wearing an ornate, Persian-style qalansuwa (conical hat), you know the bad guy just rode into town. The good guy, by contrast, is usually in a simple Arabian-style turban. Again, the hat tells you everything you need to know.

Do NOT trust the guy on the right. That qalansuwa is bad news.

What’s the story behind the headgear symbolism? A full-blown medieval cultural beef between Arabs and Persians in the 9th and 10th centuries—called the Shuʿubiyya, loosely translated as “ethnocentrisms” or “culture wars.”

By this point, Islam had spread to both groups, and Arab and Persian elites were deeply intertwined in the cosmopolitan world of Abbasid Baghdad. They cooperated, mingled, and built a shared intellectual culture. But they also clashed.

“Your Mom Eats Lizards”

At its core, the tension had a political edge. Persians had been conquered by Arab-Muslims in the 7th century, and as a result they had lost much of their former imperial power. One way of reclaiming pride was by claiming cultural superiority.

Accordingly, some Persian writers apparently accused Arabs of being uncouth, uncivilized desert bumpkins—hence the “lizard-eating” thing, which today might be like saying someone eats roadkill or fried squirrel. It’s pretty country.

An Arabian spiny-tailed lizard probably makes a decent meal, tbh.

Meanwhile, Persians cast themselves as the cultured ones: we have ancient kings (Darius! Xerxes!), monumental architecture, and a literary tradition stretching back centuries. Oh—and we invented wine, so just jot that down.

“At Least We Don’t Pearls into Battle”

The Arabs responded in kind. They said: we are strong, free, and pious—desert life made us tough, honest, and morally upright. Also, we brought you Islam, so, you’re welcome.

You Persians, on the other hand? You’re soft, materialistic, bougie. When you ride into battle, you show up dripping in silks and jewelry—gold bracelets, pearl-studded hats, the whole look. And are you really going to brag about inventing wine, you boozehounds?

A Quick Reality Check

Of course, these are stereotypes.

Most Arabs in Baghdad were not out here casually snacking on lizards, and most Persians were not wealthy enough to wear pearl hats on the daily. But when people start building and defending identities like this, stereotypes have a way of overtaking reality.

You can sometimes see the same dynamic in the modern world. Case in point: Saddam Hussein called the Iran–Iraq War (1980–88) “Saddam’s Qadisiyya,” invoking a 7th-century battle in which Arab-Muslims defeated the non-Muslim Sasanian Persians. To rally support, he framed the war as a continuation of an ancient struggle between Arabs and Persians (and between Muslims and non-Muslims).

Saddam himself wasn’t particularly religious—his Baʿath regime was secularist/socialist. But it’s funny how leaders with little personal investment in religion are often perfectly willing to deploy it for political gain, huh?

Arabic and Persian Languages

Today, Arabic and Persian are both written in the Arabic script—but don’t let that fool you. They are completely different languages, with different historical and cultural traditions.

Persian is much more closely related to English than to Arabic. That’s because it’s an Indo-European language, like Hindi, Greek, Latin, German, and Russian.

There’s a whole deep history here involving the Indo-European migrations. The Indo-European people, who originated somewhere in the Ukraine area, spread across much of Europe and Asia around 3000–1000 BCE. As they traveled, they brought with them their languages, technologies, and, apparently, their fondness for beef.

Every brightly colored area on this map was settled by the Indo-European people.

These migrants referred to themselves as “Aryans”—a term that has…um, not aged well. In its original context, though, it was simply the self-designation of the Indo-Europeans.

(Fun fact: there are two modern countries whose names mean “land of the Aryans,” i.e. the Indo-Europeans. One is Iran. The other? Keep reading to find out!)

Anyway, you can see family resemblance among the Indo-European languages in basic vocabulary words for “mother” and “two”

English : mother | two

Latin : mater | duo

Greek : metera | duo

Russian : mat' | dva

Persian : madar | doh

Hindi: matta | doh

These aren’t borrowings, they’re cognates—they share the same deep roots.

Persian has other cognates with English, too: pedar (father), baradar (brother), dokhtar (daughter), now (new), mush (mouse), and bad (bad), and many more.

Compare that list with the same words in Arabic—umm, ithnan, ab, akh, bint, jadid, faʾr, sayyiʾ—and you can see that one of these languages is not like the others.

That’s because Arabic belongs to the Semitic language family, alongside Hebrew and Aramaic. You can see the family resemblance when you compare some Hebrew and Arabic terms.

navi / nabi (prophet)

melech / malik (king)

olam / ʿalam (world)

And like Hebrew, Arabic is built on a triconsonantal root system. This is totally unlike anything we have in English. It means that most words come from a three-consonant base—like K-T-B, the root that has to do with writing. You can create dozens of writing-related words by playing around with this root:

k i t a b a = writing

k i t a b = book

k a t i b = author

ma kt a b = office or desk

maktaba = library

It’s an elegant, highly generative system. Once you get the hang of it, you can create any word you can imagine. I love it. (Yes, I am a nerd.)

Pronunciation, though, can be a challenge for English speakers, since some sounds come from deep in the throat. Try this: say the letter “k” and notice how the middle of your tongue touches the middle of your palate. Now push that same “k” sound further back, touching the back of your tongue to your soft palate—kind of like you’re trying to dislodge a popcorn kernel from your tonsils.

Congratulations, you just approximated qāf, the letter usually transliterated as “q”!

So Why the Same Script?

If the languages are so different, why do they share a script? It’s this little thing called history.

Persian was written long before Arabic—first in cuneiform, then in Pahlavi (derived from Aramaic). It only adopted the Arabic script after the Arab-Islamic conquests of the 7th century. The Arabs changed the script and influenced the vocabulary, but they didn’t wipe out the language or culture. Persian adapted.

Pre-Islamic Pahlavi Persian script

By the 9th–10th centuries, Persian literature experienced a major revival, now written in the Arabic script. This is when we get the famous Shahnameh (Book of Kings), the great Persian national epic poem. From that point on, Persian remained a major language of poetry, philosophy, and courtly life across much of the Islamic world.

Clash and Coexistence

Despite all the trash talk of the Shuubiyya movement, this isn’t just a story of conflict. There has also been deep exchange: translation, intermarriage, bilingualism, and shared intellectual life.

For instance, Persian scholars helped transmit Indian knowledge into the Arabic-speaking world. You know those “Arabic numerals” we all rely on? They originally come from India. Persian intermediaries introduced them into the Arabic-speaking world, which later introduced them to Europe. (You’re welcome, because no one wants to calculate XXIV × MCM.)

Several familiar food words also traveled across these languages:

vatingana (Sanskrit) → badinjan (Persian) → al-badhinjan (Arabic) → aubergine (French/English)

khanda (Sanskrit) → qand (Persian) → qandi (Arabic) → candy (English)

naranga (Sanskrit) → narang (Persian) → naranja (Arabic/Spanish) → (n)orange (French/English)

Fun fact: orange was originally norange. But it’s really hard to tell whether someone is saying “a norange” or “an orange,” isn’t it? It began as the former, but since it was a new word and people didn’t really know what they were doing, they eventually transitioned to the latter. Language is messy like that.

Your Reward for Reading to the End

The other country whose name means “land of the Aryans”?

It’s Ireland!

Erin = Iran.

Those Indo-Europeans really got around, didn’t they?