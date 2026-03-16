On the first day of class, I have my students play a map game: I show them several maps and ask which one shows the “Middle East.”

It’s a trick question—and perhaps a slightly diabolical stunt for the first day of class. The goal is to dismantle what they think they know about the Middle East, and then rebuild that understanding from the ground up over the semester, armed with new knowledge and sharper critical thinking.

Substack doesn’t easily allow quizzes or games like that. But I can show you a few maps, explain the differences between them, and use them to demonstrate how the term “Middle East” actually functions.

Our central question: Why do so many Americans associate this region with conflict—and what might we see if we challenged ourselves to look beyond that stereotype?

Geography

The Middle East can perhaps best be described as a central crossroads connecting three continents, the place where Africa, Asia, and Europe meet. And it’s not just the land that forms a trans-continental crossroads—it is also the four major seas that border the region: the Mediterranean, Red Sea, Black Sea, and Persian Gulf.

The Middle East according to the Encyclopedia Brittanica https://www.britannica.com/place/Middle-East#/media/1/381192/338533

If we wanted a purely geographic label, we might call the region Southeast Europe, Southwest Asia, and North Africa (SESWANA). But that’s a bit of a mouthful, isn’t it? Some scholars use SWANA (Southwest Asia and North Africa) because they dislike the term “Middle East,” for reasons we’ll get to shortly. But I don’t use SWANA, either. Only scholars know what it means, and I prefer talking to the other 99%.

Still, the geography tells us something important. A region sitting at the crossroads of three continents is bound to see a lot of movement: people traveling, trading, migrating, conquering, exchanging ideas. For millennia, this region has produced sought-after commodities such as wheat, wine, cotton, and iron. Control these crossroads, and you control trade and movement across three continents. And just wait until oil is discovered in the early 20th century!

So, that’s part of the reason the region has seen its share of conflict—it’s a highly strategic location.

Challenge 1

Look at that map above (which, oddly, doesn’t include Egypt as part of the Middle East—as we’ll see, the actual borders of the region are somewhat arbitrary).

Don’t worry about memorizing country names. Contrary to popular belief, historians don’t spend most of their time memorizing dates and places. We spend our time asking what they mean.

So, put your finger on the Black Sea. Which countries might have a vested interest in protecting shipping lanes there? What about the Red Sea? The Persian Gulf? The eastern Mediterranean?

Now imagine that British merchants are trying to move goods across this region on their way from Europe to East Asia. Which regions would they have to cross?

Suddenly you can see how geography pulls this region into strategic and economic struggles.

Imperialism

Even more importantly, the Middle East is associated with conflict by design. “The Middle East” is a made-up term. Technically all words are made up, of course—but this term is particularly slippery. It was created with imperial interests in mind, and its boundaries have shifted ever since to suit imperial perspectives.

That’s why there is no stable, universally agreed-upon definition of the Middle East. Don’t believe me? Google “Middle East Map” and look at the veritable smorgasbord of options.

Where does one draw the line? If Egypt counts as the Middle East (and does it?), why not include Libya, Algeria, Tunisia, and Morocco? If Turkey counts, why not Bulgaria, Armenia, or Georgia? If Iran counts—and especially if Afghanistan counts—why not Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan?

Here’s my suspicion: if war broke out in Kazakhstan tomorrow, there’s a decent chance people would suddenly start calling it part of the “Middle East.” When I was in graduate school, Afghanistan was treated as part of Central Asia, not the Middle East. But after being entangled in U.S. military action for decades, my students now almost universally think of it as being part of the Middle East.

That is to say, the term expands to fit our preconceived notions, including our notion that conflict and the Middle East go hand-in-hand. The term is ever-shifting, self-fulfilling.

And if you know anything about global history, you might guess who coined the term.

That’s right: the British, in the mid-1800s, at the height of their imperial power (Americans later popularized the term in the early 1900s). At that time, Britain controlled roughly a quarter of the world’s land and people. One of its biggest priorities was maintaining access to its lucrative Asian colonies—Singapore, Hong Kong, and especially India.

Now, before the invention of airplanes, how would someone travel from Britain to India? (Remember the map challenge you did above? Maps are your friends!) There were essentially two options: 1) overland through Anatolia, Iraq, and Iran, or 2) by sea around the entire continent of Africa.

Unless, of course, you could carve a convenient canal through the narrowest part of the Suez peninsula in Egypt—a “Suez Canal” you might call it—allowing ships to sail directly between the Mediterranean and the Red Sea. And once you build that canal, you’ll probably want to control it. That’s exactly what the British did (check out the blue route below).

Comparing two sea routes to India. https://www.egypttoursportal.com/images/2025/03/Geology-of-the-Suez-Canal-Egypt-Tours-Portal.jpg

You’ll also want trade agreements with the Ottoman Empire and Persia to keep land routes open. And if rival empires—say, the Russians or the French—try to interfere with your grand plans, well… perhaps a nice war or two will sort things out.

To be clear: wars existed in this region long before the British arrived. But European imperial expansion in the 19th and early 20th centuries—exactly when the term “Middle East” was coined—intensified and reshaped many of those conflicts, tying them to global trade and imperial rivalry.

So why does the region seem so conflict-ridden? I don’t know, why don’t you ask Lord Palmerston?

Challenge 2

Go online and identify at least five present-day countries in the Middle East that were once British colonies, protectorates, or mandates before World War I.

Think about how British influence might have involved those countries in global affairs and international conflicts that went beyond local interests.

Bias

Another reason people associate the Middle East with conflict is confirmation bias.

People don’t know what they don’t know, so they mistake partial knowledge for complete knowledge. We only see what we are primed to see, what fits with our preconceived notions. If the only time we hear about a place is when something terrible happens there, we start to assume that only terrible things happen there, all the time.

Western news coverage tends to focus on the issues that intersect directly with American politics—war, terrorism, and oil. As a result, vastly different societies get flattened into a single fraught image. The Middle East becomes one big desert full of camels, oil wells, bombs, wealthy princes, terrifying militants, and starving children.

Don’t get me wrong: some parts of the region are facing devastating crises. Gaza and Yemen face humanitarian catastrophes. Iran is engulfed in war. Syria remains politically unstable. These are real tragedies costing real lives.

But they don’t define everyday life across an entire region any more than America’s own wars and political dysfunction define every American’s daily experience.

Whenever I’ve brought students to the Middle East, they’ve always been a little nervous—and their parents have always been very nervous. But once we arrive, the students are always surprised by how normal everything feels.

We stroll down the street, stop at the fruit vendor, take an Uber to the bank, visit a rooftop bar in a posh neighborhood, buy sunglasses at H&M in the mall, eat shawarma from a fast-food stand, nibble cheeses at an international food festival, wander through a modern art museum, have dinner and Arabic coffee with a family, play soccer with some kids in the street.

It’s not all conflict. Sometimes, it’s just life.

A subpar photo I took of an International Food Festival in Amman, Jordan, 2018.

Challenge 3

Pick something you love: music, movies, art, TV, comics, food, speculative fiction—whatever your thing is.

Now find an example of it from a Middle Eastern country.

Iran produces phenomenal films. Turkey makes wildly popular soap operas. Find a video of Naseer Shamma shredding on the oud. Browse the website of the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts. Read an award-winning novel by Jokha Alharthi.

In other words: challenge yourself to see the beauty and humanity beyond the headlines.

Politics, Not Culture

Finally, it’s important to remember that “the Middle East” is not a culturally unified region. Some might argue that the region is indeed defined by its religion (Islam) and its language (Arabic), but I would say, Not so fast, buckaroo!

First, it’s true that most (not all) people in the Middle East are Muslim. However, the Islamic world—regions where Muslims make up more than 50% of the population—stretches well beyond the Middle East. The majority of the world’s Muslims are in Southeast Asia, in places such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Indonesia. And yet, those regions are not often in the news, not associated with the “Middle East,” and not strongly associated with conflict, oil, or camels.

In other words, “Islam” is not a sufficient unifying factor for understanding what distinguishes the Middle East.

The Islamic World

Second, the Middle East is not the same thing as the Arab world, where Arabic is an official language (green below) or co-official language (blue below). Many of my students do not know this—they assume everyone in the Middle East is an Arab—and it distorts their understanding of the region.

The Arab World

But as you can see, the Arab world does not include places like Turkey, Iran, and Afghanistan, where most people do not speak Arabic and do not participate in Arab culture.

Next week I’ll write about Persian and Arabic languages and cultures (major language nerd here), because those two languages alone contain centuries of distinct literary and intellectual traditions. For now, suffice it to say: Arabic and Persian (aka Farsi) are not the same language, nor are they even remotely related.

Challenge 4

Go online and learn about two holidays that are coming up, one religious, one cultural.

Eid al-Fitr (Religious)

Celebrated by Muslims worldwide—not just in the Middle East—at the end of Ramadan.

Nowruz (Cultural)

A Persian cultural holiday celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan, Kurdistan, Tajikistan, and Persian communities around the world. Look up the haft-seen (“seven S’es”) table. Learn about the tradition of chahar-shanbe suri (jumping over fire). It’s cool!

Once you’ve completed the four challenges here, keep challenging yourself to go further. Learn more. Open your mind. Curiosity is the best antidote to stereotypes.

Ultimately, I hope you’ve learned that “the Middle East” is a geopolitical term that reflects Western strategic interests more than some static reality, and certainly more than some truth that the people of this region are destined to experience conflict.