“Wives, submit yourselves to your own husbands as you do to the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, of which he is the Savior. Now as the church submits to Christ, so also wives should submit to their husbands in everything.” Ephesians 5:22–24.

The first time I heard this verse, I was 17, playing viola at a wedding in Amarillo, Texas. My precious little instrument and I were shocked to hear it read with such pride—such delight, even—but no one else in the church seemed to mind. At the next wedding, there it was again: wives must submit, obey, respect, but not love. Love, in this particular cluster of verses, is for husbands alone to feel. In fact, husbands are specifically reminded to love and not hate their wives, just as people should love and not hate their own bodies. Because we all know how easy it is to love our bodies—and not to look down at our sagging, recalcitrant flesh and sigh, “Oh great, you again?”

So, imagine my surprise when, the very next week at school, I heard someone say, “But Islam is so bad for women!” A new girl had joined our high school—a Muslim girl, no less—and my friends were very concerned. The poor, oppressed thing! (For she was a thing and not a person.) They worried about her life, her future, her father, her mosque, her clothing. But do you know what they didn’t worry about?

Their own dang business.

That was my first inkling that people loved to talk trash about Islam without knowing a single thing about it. They couldn’t quote a single Qur’an verse, but they could assure you it was bad. They couldn’t name a single prominent Muslim woman—I mean, surely there aren’t any of those?—and that was proof enough of their absence. They could tell you the Prophet Muhammad had been married to a child, but not that some U.S. states still allowed child marriage then (and still do now). They knew what they knew because they knew it. It was dogma, plain and simple.

Being the sweet lil’ contrarian that I am, when I went off to college, I majored in Religious Studies. I studied Buddhism, Judaism, Islam, witchcraft, mysticism, and “North American New Religions” (aka cults). But my two great loves were premodern Islamic history and German Jewish Enlightenment thought. So, what tipped me toward Harun al-Rashid instead of Martin Buber?

1. I fell in love with Arabic. It is an astonishingly beautiful language, built on patterns—repeating, blossoming patterns—almost mathematical in feel, like a Mamluk star or an arabesque. In college, I kept a journal called the “Happiness Book,” and it is filled with Arabic grammar charts. If that doesn’t tell you about me, I don’t know what does.

2. My friends reacted very differently to my two loves. My beloved German Jewish Enlightenment philosophers elicited, “Never heard of that guy,” and “snooooore.” Islam, though—that got questions. Follow-ups. Curiosity. Even the skeptics—what’s a nice girl like you doing in a place like this?—were at least engaged.

3. Most importantly, 9/11 happened during my sophomore year. While some of my classmates (literally) signed up to fight wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, I (figuratively) signed up to be a cultural ambassador of sorts. A disarming, Well-Meaning White Lady who could help spread some peace, love, and understanding in a fractured world.

I’ve learned and unlearned a great deal since those earnest, indignant college years. I’ve reckoned with my own complicity in harmful systems, my own status as a Well-Meaning White Lady, my own easy moral postures. Yet, I still believe what I believed then, maybe even more fiercely now: that we should learn about people before we judge them; that we should remove the log from our own eye before going speck-hunting in someone else’s; that curiosity plus empathy is not naïve, it’s necessary.

It may not fix the world. But it’s a start.

What about you? Where have you been more convinced than curious? What would it look like to choose curiosity instead? You can tell me—I may be a Shrew, but I promise I don’t bite.