One of the most egregiously misunderstood topics I’ve encountered over the years is Sharia, aka Islamic Law. At my very first job after graduate school, I was making chit-chat with the copy machine repairman when I mentioned I’d recently come back from Syria. He asked, “Did anyone put a fatwa on you?”

I think he meant: did anyone threaten to kill me because I’m a non-Muslim? But honestly, I wasn’t sure, because from my perspective, the question was basically nonsensical.

And just yesterday, my parents told me that some representatives for the Texas state senate are promising not to let Sharia law come to Texas.

Sigh.

Every few years, it seems like there’s another round of mass hysteria about “Sharia law coming to America.” But the conversation is almost always deeply misinformed. People talk about Sharia as though it’s a single, simple, harsh, inflexible law code. Meanwhile, many of the same people couldn’t explain the difference between constitutional law, statutory law, and case law.

The practice of Islamic law is just as complex and debated as any other legal tradition: it contains questions about principle vs. precedent, original intent vs. textual content, interpretation vs. application.

So, for all you non-legal scholars out there: what is Sharia, exactly?

1. Sharia is NOT a written law code—it is an ideal

Sharia is not a stable set of written laws. It’s an ideal: the concept of God’s path for humanity, leading people toward righteousness and salvation. That means, every observant Muslim trying to live a godly life is, in some sense, following Sharia. Wearing the headscarf, abstaining from pork and alcohol, and praying five times a day—these are all examples of following Sharia.

In many ways, Sharia resembles religious law in other traditions. Christian canon law addresses things like marriage, birth control, burial, sin, and penance. Jewish law includes observing the Sabbath and keeping kosher, among many other things. Sharia is a lot like that, too. (Fun fact: the Hebrew word for Jewish law, halakha, and the Arabic word for Islamic law, sharia, both simply mean “the path.”)

Now, religious ideas can influence state law in some Muslim-majority countries, just as many conservative Christians would like to see Christian morality reflected in American law. But fundamentally, at its deepest level, Sharia is not about imposing laws through the state. It is about Muslims trying to lead pious lives so that they can get into heaven.

Ultimately, American Muslims who want to follow Sharia are not generally trying to rewrite the Constitution. They mostly just want the freedom to practice their religion. When politicians say, “We won’t let Sharia law come to Texas,” what many Muslim listeners hear is, “We won’t let you pray or eat halal meat in Texas.” I’m not sure that’s what these politicians mean (or…is it?), but it’s what they’re saying.

2. A fatwa is NOT a death sentence—it is a non-binding legal opinion

Like any ideal, Sharia requires interpretation. Think about democracy: even if we agree that democracy is good, we might disagree on what it actually entails. Electoral colleges? Direct voting? Universal suffrage? Representative government?

Likewise, Muslims may agree that the Quran and Sunna (example of Muhammad) are primary sources of Sharia, while disagreeing sharply about what those sources actually mean. Is Sharia about the spirit of the law or the letter? What should be handled by the state versus communities or religious courts? How should judges weigh precedent, evidence, or extenuating circumstances?

In short, God alone knows the true Sharia. For the people who want to follow the Sharia as best they can, they must engage in the fallible, flawed, entirely human process of trying to figure out what it is.

Hence, there is enormous diversity within Islamic law—multiple legal schools, endless internal debates, and wide variation in observance. Some Muslims follow their law school very strictly; others focus more broadly on ethical themes like generosity and compassion. Some are conservative; others progressive. Some are militant; some are conciliatory. It’s a mixed bag.

The people trained to engage in these conversations are called fuqaha—religious legal scholars or lawyers. Scholars debate everything from legal principles and methodologies to textual ambiguities and logical flaws. They are experts who undergo years of study. They are not simply reading from a fixed codex.

That brings us to the concept of a fatwa. When they hear this word, many Americans imagine the fatwa that Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini pronounced in 1989 regarding the author Salman Rushdie, urging Muslims worldwide to kill the author and those associated with the publication of his book, The Satanic Verses.*

(* Thank you to reader Richard Pinch for pushing me to be more accurate and more serious about the contents and effects of this fatwa).

Or else, they imagine Osama bin Laden’s fatwa declaring war against America. They think, “Aha, a fatwa must be a kind of death sentence.”

It’s not. A fatwa is an authoritative but non-binding legal opinion, delivered by an expert in answer to a question. Imagine calling the country’s top expert on a legal issue and asking her a question about it. Her answer to your question? That’s basically what a fatwa is.

Now, observant Muslims might have questions about everything from major ethical conundrums to mundane questions, like, “Can I gargle with Listerine, knowing that it contains alcohol?” A legal expert (a mufti) has the authority to answer such questions by issuing a fatwa. In this case, a fatwa might look something like, “It’s preferable to gargle with non-alcoholic Listerine.”

Ooooooh, scary!

And yes, “kill everyone involved with the Satanic Verses” was also a fatwa. But one notorious fatwa does not define the category any more than one controversial Supreme Court case defines all American law.

And as for Osama bin Laden’s infamous fatwa, most Muslims did not recognize it as a legitimate fatwa because bin Laden was not a qualified mufti. It would be a little bit like if I penned an opinion on a Supreme Court case. I mean, I could do it, but what reasonable person would care what I have to say, much less consider it authoritative?

So, going back to that copy machine repairman who asked whether someone “put a fatwa on me” while I was in Syria, it would be kind of like asking a visitor to America, “Did they consult the Dean of Harvard Law School about you?”

The answer is: um…no.

3. Medieval Islamic law was NOT especially harsh—but modernity often made it more so

Colonialism dramatically reshaped the Islamic world and the practice of Islamic law. In the medieval period, Islamic law was flexible, local, and highly interpretive. Different law schools emphasized different methods, and scholars also valued things like consensus, avoiding harm, fostering public welfare, and leniency in cases of doubt.

As for hadd punishments—those strict, Quranic punishments people often think of— evidentiary standards were extremely high. In adultery cases, for example, four witnesses had to directly observe “the mascara wand going into the mascara tube,” if you catch my drift. This isn’t my euphemism—this is the actual language used in the legal texts (well, really it’s a kohl wand and a kohl tube, but…you get it.)

The point is, this evidentiary standard was so high that hadd punishments were quite rare in practice. Much more common was the application of ta‘zir, or discretionary punishment—a judge or other official weighed various considerations to decide what punishment was appropriate, from admonition to fine to imprisonment to corporal punishment. It’s somewhat similar to the ways judges today determine sentences, by weighing a variety of factors, guidelines, and limitations.

My logo is derived from this page of the Maqamat al-Hariri, where the anti-hero and his wife argue a case before a judge.

Overall, medieval Islamic law was case-based and pragmatic. It aimed to preserve social harmony while generally avoiding intrusion into private life. And importantly, medieval jurists often lacked a strong, centralized state apparatus to enforce their rulings.

But everything changed under colonial modernity. European powers—especially the British—pushed for centralized, bureaucratized states with written constitutions and codified law. “What do you mean you don’t have a written legal code that is enforced by the state?” became the colonial attitude.

Tasked with expressing Islamic law as a single legal code, colonial-era states began to write things like, “In cases of adultery, the punishment is death.” That is, codification made Islamic law much more rigid and simplified than it had previously been in practice. This codification process helped create the modern misconception that Sharia is a single, static, state-enforced code.

But from my perspective, that’s not “Islamic law.” That’s colonialism, misunderstanding how Islamic law worked, forcing it into a distorted new form, and then criticizing it for those very distortions. Rude!

Today, some states, such as Saudi Arabia and Iran, base portions of their legal systems on a conservative reading of Sharia principles. Personally, I’m not a fan of blending state power and religious law—whether Islamic, Christian, or Jewish. But discussions about Sharia often ignore how deeply religion has shaped Western legal systems, too. “Sodomy laws” existed in the United States within living memory, and many Americans would still like to see Christian morality reflected in public law.

So, when people act horrified that Saudi Arabia’s legal system draws on religious morality or metes out capital punishment, I sometimes think: pot, meet kettle. If you care deeply about secular law or about building a just and non-discriminatory legal system, maybe focus that energy here at home? Just a thought.

And finally, just in case you needed a reminder, many Muslim-majority countries do not base their legal systems primarily on Sharia. Countries like Tunisia, Albania, Niger, and many Central Asian states have largely secular legal codes. Türkiye also has a long history of secular governance, though that has shifted somewhat in recent decades. Sharia is not the inevitable source of law for Muslim-majority countries.

Snappy Questions for Stupid Statements

The next time someone says, “I don’t want Sharia in America,” here are some potential follow-up questions, depending on your spice level: