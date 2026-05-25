Islamic History for the Curious

Islamic History for the Curious

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Richard Pinch
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> “It is permissible to kill Salman Rushdie” was also a fatwa.

No it wasn't. Knomeini's fatwa of 14 February 1989 explicitly calls on all Muslims wherever they may be in the world to kill the author and publishers without delay -- a rather different thing, and which, as we all know, led to several attempts to kill Rushdie (most notabily in 2022 of course), his publishers and translators: one of them was successful (Hitoshi Igarashi in 1991). It is not helpful to understate the forcefulness of this fatwa or its consequences

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