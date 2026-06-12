Last time, I wrote about something that can feel somewhat fraught and political, the Sharia.

Starting this week, we’re going to learn about something less political and perhaps a bit more accessible, but still absolutely foundational: the Five Pillars of Islam.

While non-Muslim students sometimes respond to topics such as Sharia with skepticism or even fear, I find that they usually approach the Five Pillars with curiosity and enthusiasm.

So let’s talk about them, shall we?

First, the bare-bones basics:

The Five Pillars of Islam are the major ritual obligations for Muslims:

1) Profession of Faith (Shahada)

2) Ritual Prayer (Salat)

3) Obligatory Almsgiving (Zakat)

4) Fasting during Ramadan (Sawm or Siyam)

5) The Pilgrimage to Mecca (Hajj)

Historian’s Hat

But! There’s a small complication with the seemingly simple list I just provided.

“Five Pillars” is Sunni terminology, though Shia Muslims also observe these same five practices. The language comes from a hadith found in the canonical Sunni collections:

“Islam has been built on five: professing that there is no god but God, performing the prayers, paying the alms, fasting Ramadan, and making the Hajj pilgrimage to the Ka’ba.”

Notice that the word pillars (arkān in Arabic) does not actually appear in this hadith. It just says “five.”

That’s because the language of “pillars”—along with their ordering and the process of deciding exactly what they were and how they should be practiced—developed later. The canonization of the Five Pillars likely occurred several centuries after Muhammad’s death.

The Shia tradition uses a somewhat different framework. For example, rather than “pillars,” Twelver Shi’ism speaks of the roots (usul) of religion: the deep, internal foundations from which religion grows. These roots are primarily doctrinal: belief in the Oneness of God, Divine Justice, Prophethood, Imamate, and the Day of Judgment.

The ritual obligations, meanwhile, are called the branches (furu‘) of religion—the outward practices that grow from those roots. These include prayer, fasting, almsgiving, and pilgrimage, but also practices such as the khums tax and maintaining bonds with fellow Shia.

Long story short, Sunnis and Shia alike believe in God, pray, give alms, fast during Ramadan, and perform the Hajj. What differs somewhat is how these practices are categorized, ranked, and conceptualized.

I don’t mention these distinctions to confuse you. Rather, I want to highlight the diversity of the Islamic tradition. Islam is not a monolith. It is a dynamic religious tradition: rich, complex, and worthy of serious study.

Pillar #1: The Profession of Faith

We’ll begin with the most fundamental expression of what it means to be a Muslim: the profession of faith.

The classical Sunni declaration is:

“I testify that there is no god but God, and Muhammad is the messenger of God.”

In Arabic, this is called the shahadatayn, the “double testimony,” because it contains two affirmations: 1) God’s oneness and 2) Muhammad’s prophethood.

The classical Shi’i declaration adds a third element:

“I testify that there is no god but God, Muhammad is the messenger of God, and Ali is the friend (or guardian) of God.”

You might think of this as a “triple shahada.”

A non-Muslim entering Islam recites the profession of faith sincerely and with intention. The shahada is also woven throughout Muslim devotional life. It forms part of the call to prayer, appears repeatedly within the daily ritual prayers, and is traditionally recited at the moment of death (if possible).

When I ask my mostly non-Muslim students what feels familiar about the shahada, Jewish students often compare it to the Shema, which observant Jews also recite daily:

“Hear, O Israel: The Lord is our God, the Lord is One.”

Christian students, meanwhile, often notice the shahada’s simplicity. Compared to the Nicene Creed, the Apostles’ Creed, or the Athanasian Creed—which articulate doctrines concerning Christ, the Trinity, the Church, salvation, and the afterlife—the shahada is quite concise.

Historian’s Hat, Again

As a historian of the early Islamic period, I’m interested not only in the shahada as Muslims recite it today, but also in how it came to take its current form.

The classical formulations of the Five Pillars, Islamic law, and the canonical hadith collections did not emerge fully formed the day after Muhammad’s death, even if the seeds of these traditions were already present. Early Muslims debated what Islam meant, what shape it should take, who counted as a Muslim, and what beliefs and practices were most essential.

So, how did the shahada take shape?

Its roots are deeply Quranic. The Quran repeatedly emphasizes God’s oneness; phrases such as “there is no god but God” (or close variations) appear dozens of times.

Sura (chapter) 112 may even have functioned as an early confession of faith:

God is One.

God is Eternal.

He neither begets nor is begotten.

And there is none comparable to Him.

Likewise, while the exact phrase “Muhammad is the messenger of God” appears only once, Muhammad is described throughout the Quran as God’s messenger. The Quran also frequently uses the term wali (”friend,” “guardian,” or “protector”), which is the term the Shia use in their statement about Ali.

In other words, the building blocks of both the Sunni and Shi’i formulations are all present in the Quran, even if the exact phrasing is not set.

But when did the more standardized versions emerge? Were there alternative shahadas that later disappeared?

The evidence suggests that there might have been.

Consider again the aforementioned hadith that says, “Islam is built upon five.” The latter four pillars remain relatively stable across different versions of this hadith: prayer, almsgiving, fasting, and pilgrimage.

The first pillar is more fluid.

Some versions of this hadith say that the first element is “maintaining the Oneness of God.” Others say, “that no god should be worshipped except God, and all others should be disavowed.” Still others say, “proclaiming that there is no god but God.” While some include the familiar expanded form: “There is no god but God, and Muhammad is the messenger of God.”

The underlying idea remains constant, but the exact wording appears not to have been fully fixed in the earliest period.

Early Islamic coinage tells a similar story.

Coins struck within decades of Muhammad’s death often contain simple pious formulas such as bismillah (”In the name of God”) or lillahi al-hamd (”Praise belongs to God”).

This VERY early Islamic silver coin (from 661 or 662 CE) depicts an Iranian-style ruler, plus the Arabic words “bismillah” (in the name of God) in the bottom right.

Other coins separate the two parts of what later became the classical shahada. One side may read, “There is no god but God alone,” while the reverse says, “Muhammad is His messenger.”

Still others contain much longer confessions. Coins issued under ‘Abd al-Malik (r. 685–705), for example, combine statements about God’s uniqueness, quotations from Sura 112, and extended declarations about Muhammad drawn from Quranic language.

In short, these late seventh-century coins contain something very much like the shahada, but not yet in its later standardized form.

Coins are cool.

According to the scholar Suleiman A. Mourad, the familiar shahada emerged during the eighth century, i.e. about a century after the Prophet Muhammad’s death. He thinks that these diverse earlier formulations were combined and streamlined into a short, memorable declaration that could function both as a marker of Muslim identity and as a concise statement of core belief.

The longer theological affirmations didn’t disappear; they simply migrated elsewhere in Islamic doctrine and practice. The shahada became a kind of shorthand: brief enough to repeat throughout the day, yet rich enough to encapsulate the heart of Muslim faith.

So What?

If you’re simply trying to understand the basics of Islam today, here’s the takeaway:

The first pillar of Islam is the declaration, “There is no god but God, and Muhammad is the messenger of God.” (And the Shia include, “and Ali is the friend of God.”)

It’s a short, simple statement that observant Muslims repeat many times each day. And while its exact wording developed over time, the core ideas it expresses—God’s oneness, Muhammad’s prophetic role, and communal religious identity—have been central to Islam from the very beginning.