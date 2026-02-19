Harpy & The Shrew

Juli Miezejeski's avatar
Juli Miezejeski
4d

Imagine a president partying too hard to deliver the State of the Union address, so he sends his sex worker girlfriend to deliver it instead. Wild times. When I read this, I couldn't help but laugh, Times haven't changed much. Trump basically did the same by sending Melania to the UN Security Council meeting. Just saying. No offense intended whatsoever.

