Before we begin, let’s get one thing straight: her name’s not that hard. If you can say “Kaiser on,” you can say Khayzuran. As in, there’s a kaiser (roll) on my plate, or there’s a Kaiser (Wilhelm) on my mind. There’s a Khayzuran… uh, allegedly murdering her own son. But we’ll get to that.

Who was Khayzuran?

Khayzuran was an 8th-century Arabian woman whose entire family was reduced to slavery. She became a courtesan and concubine—trained for the entertainment and pleasure of elite men. Talented and savvy, she caught the eye of the young caliph. He freed her, married her, had children with her, and by all accounts was utterly besotted with her. And in that society, if the caliph was besotted with you, you had power. She secured political appointments for her favorites. She threw money at the most famous artists of the day. She was the most commanding voice in the realm.

In other words: a complete badass.

Khayzuran was the OG queen-regent—the first formerly enslaved woman to seize the reins of imperial power in Islamic history. Later Islamic history is full of Cersei Lannister–style regents who ruled in the names of their minor sons. These regents bore names like Dawn, Temptation, and Joy—but those beautiful names mask an ugly truth: most began their lives in slavery. These were not their birth names (lost to history), but “slave names” given by enslavers. Khayzuran is no exception. Her name means Bamboo, likely a nod to her slender grace. But this bamboo stick packed a mighty wallop. As Moroccan feminist scholar Fatima Mernissi puts it, Khayzuran began the “Revolution in the harem.” Perhaps the baddest ass of all time?

The Source of her Power

Like every great “first,” Khayzuran had predecessors. Just as Blowfly and Lightnin’ Rod paved the way for Run-DMC, lesser-known concubines paved the way for Khayzuran. There were Hababa (Beloved) and Sallama (Tranquility), who accompanied the caliph everywhere. Or there was Nawwar (“Luminous”—though today the word means trashy), who reportedly led the Friday prayer when the caliph was too drunk to do so. Imagine a president partying too hard to deliver the State of the Union address, so he sends his sex worker girlfriend to deliver it instead. Wild times.

But Khayzuran wasn’t merely a “favorite” entertainer or sex worker. She was a mother. And that’s where her real authority lay.

As much as people like to imagine that medieval Muslim women had no power, it wasn’t that simple. In this society, the most powerful people held multiple privileged identities: adult man (the older, the better), parent, free, Muslim, Arab, wealthy, aristocratic. Any deviation from that ideal was a social liability—a step down the ladder. But deviations came in many forms, not just sex or gender. A rich, aristocratic grandmother with many offspring might wield more power than a young, single peasant man. A free woman could hold authority over an enslaved man. A mother could wield power over a son.

And that’s where things got tricky for Khayzuran.

When her husband died, her eldest son took the throne—and by most accounts, he was a real turd. He resented her influence and tried to cut her out of politics: “Stay out of my meetings, mother. Go and play with your pretty dresses, or whatever it is you women do.” This young caliph soon died under… mysterious circumstances. Later sources blamed Khayzuran. Maybe she had sent him a flagon of poisoned wine. Maybe she had sent a servant to seduce him and suffocate him with a pillow. Or maybe—just maybe—those stories were gossip meant to slander a powerful woman.

Because, as delicious as medieval hot goss can be, we have to take it with a grain of salt. Accounts about Khayzuran were written by men who thought she was a bad influence. Authors love to blame women as disruptive harlots or mean old battle-axes, rather than interrogating the systems in which they live. This isn’t a novel take: the essayist al-Jahiz skewered this double standard way back in the 9th century. (Or maybe he endorsed it—it’s hard to tell with a satirist. But if I saw an Onion headline reading, “‘Silly sluts are stealing all my money,’ says guy getting a lap dance,” I’d assume the joke was on the guy and not the sex workers. Is that just me?)

I know it’s not easy to interrogate systems. Our brains are wired for stories. We personalize; we dramatize. It’s easier to blame a woman than to critique a system. But that’s exactly what historical thinking teaches us to do. (It’s part of why fascists don’t want us to learn how to do history). Historians learn to ask critical questions: Who wrote this? What did they want? Is it possible that this “chaotic evil psychopath” was just a woman trying to win a rigged game? How can we hear her side of the story?

And that’s ultimately what our Bamboo Badass teaches us: that it takes curiosity, skepticism, sharp shrewish teeth, and a bit of harpyish moxie to dig beneath the surface of things—then, and now.

