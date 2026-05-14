In the past two installments of my Basics of Islam for non-Muslims series, I focused on the Quran and Muhammad. Today, I’m turning to something less central to Muslim religious practice, but hugely important for understanding modern discourse about Islam: the imperial expansion of the early Islamic state.

Between 632 and 750 CE (i.e., just a little over a century), the political power of the Islamic caliphate expanded from Spain to India. This is the period many non-Muslims point to when arguing that Islam is a uniquely violent, imperialistic, “spread by the sword,” “convert or die” kind of religion—especially in comparison to Christianity.

And this is precisely the period of my academic expertise, so buckle up, buckaroos!

Everything in green was part of the early Islamic empire by 750 CE. Image from World History Encyclopedia.

Caution: Dove Crossing

A caveat before we begin. In earlier installments, I mentioned that I am not Muslim (still true). But this time, I want to offer a different caveat about my positionality: I am a pacifist. A serious dove. Some might call me the doviest dove who ever doved.

I fully understand that hardcore pacifism is not especially practical and has real flaws as a political philosophy. That’s fine by me. I’m not a policymaker. I’m a historian, spiritual seeker, and generally gentle soul. I don’t like killing bugs or pulling weeds, much less watching human beings suffer on a mass scale.

And as a pacifist, one thing I genuinely struggle to understand is why so many people associate Islam and the Middle East with violence more so than other religions, civilizations, or regions. Violence is a pervasive human problem, not something unique to one people or tradition. And when these claims come from Americans—citizens of a country deeply shaped by military conflict and violence—I admit I find the double standard difficult to follow.

Anyone want to explain it to me? I’m all ears.

What Is Empire?

Before we can understand the early Islamic conquests, we need to talk about what an empire is.

Most of my students can’t define “empire,” but they know it’s BAD NEWS. They think of the Evil Empire, Darth Vader, Adolf Hitler. But from a historian’s perspective, an empire is simply a particular form of political and economic organization.

An empire has a core: the central land of the emperor and the ruling elites. And it has a periphery: the conquered lands and peoples. Empires expand to acquire more territory and therefore more resources that benefit the core/elite. Their primary goal is wealth extraction: taxes, crops, raw materials, luxury goods, and labor.

The British Empire at its greatest extent. The “core” (England) is in bright red. The “periphery” (everything else) is in pink, purple, or green.

Empires often care little about the day-to-day lives of conquered populations, as long as those populations remain productive and manageable. In fact, empires generally prefer local populations to remain relatively stable and content, because unrest disrupts extraction.

Here’s a very simplified schematic of the pros and cons of empire:

Cons: wealth and power concentrated in the hands of a small elite; most people are disenfranchised subjects rather than citizens.

Pros: empires often tolerate considerable ethnic, linguistic, and religious diversity. Local communities are frequently left alone as long as they remain politically quiet.

(If they are not politically quiet, please refer back to the “cons” section above. See, for example, Roman treatment of the Jews in the province of Palestine.)

This model differs substantially from the political system more familiar to many people today: nationalism. Nationalism often offers broader political participation while also pressuring populations toward cultural and linguistic conformity. But that’s a topic for another day.

Late Antiquity

Islam emerged during a period historians often call Late Antiquity (around 200–600CE, depending on who you ask). To the west stood the late Roman Empire, which historians often call the Byzantine Empire. To the east stood another great imperial power, the Sasanian Persian Empire. These two empires didn’t exactly get along.

Before the rise of Islam, the region was dominated by the Romans in the west (purple) and Sasanians in the east (yellow).

Why am I telling you all these nerdy history facts? Because context matters!

Without historical context, everything about the emergence of Islam can appear strange or unprecedented: women covering their hair, religion-based law, imperial expansion, and so forth.

But in context, none of these things were unusual. In fact, both the Byzantine and Sasanian empires shared several features that would also come to characterize the early Islamic empire:

Both had official state religions with legal privileges and state support. For Byzantium this was Orthodox Christianity; for the Sasanians, it was Zoroastrianism. Both emperors saw themselves as the protectors and defenders of their respective religions; they did not create religious laws, but they enforced them. Both empires governed highly diverse populations. Minority religions were generally tolerated and taxed unless they threatened imperial authority. Likewise, while elite languages (Greek and Persian) carried prestige and political advantage, conquered peoples were not forced to abandon their own languages. Both functioned economically as empires do: through military expansion and resource extraction. Both fought frequent wars and portrayed their own violence as justified while depicting their enemies’ violence as dangerous and illegitimate.

The early Islamic empire inherited and reproduced many of these same structures. None of these things would have appeared especially radical or unusual to people living at the time. In short, even if the early Islamic empire seems unfamiliar or alarming to many people today, it made perfect sense in its historical context.

Comparing Apples to Oranges

One argument I hear frequently from students is that Christianity is inherently peaceful while Islam is inherently violent, and that one can supposedly “prove” this assertion by comparing Jesus and Muhammad.

Jesus appears as a celibate preacher of peace and nonviolent resistance. Muhammad appears as a political and military leader living in a violent tribal context. It therefore follows that Christianity is peaceful and Islam is violent.

But of course, there are several problems with this argument.

First, it cherry-picks only the most appealing aspects of Christianity/Jesus and the least appealing aspects of Islam/Muhammad. (“Appealing” by Christian standards).

Second, it assumes that a religion’s origins reveal the essential truth of that religion, ignoring the fact that religions develop across centuries of interpretation.

Third—and most importantly—it compares two entirely different historical contexts separated by more than 600 years.

Jesus preached in Judea during the early expansion of Roman imperial rule into the region. Roman domination was still relatively new and destabilizing, causing Judaism itself to undergo a profound transformation.

Muhammad, by contrast, preached in a world where the Roman Empire had already existed for centuries and had been officially Christian for roughly 300 years. Imperial religion was no longer new. It was simply how politics worked.

In other words, we should not be surprised that Muhammad’s movement reflected the realities of its own context more than it resembled the teachings of a Jewish preacher living under early Roman occupation six centuries earlier.

How Historians Approach This Topic

So how do historians study the period commonly called the Islamic Conquests (or sometimes the Arab Conquests)?

As with the life of Muhammad, historians begin with sources from the time period.

This is challenging because relatively few contemporary Arabic historical accounts survive from the period itself. Historians therefore work carefully through contemporary non-Muslim writings, archaeology, inscriptions, early Islamic state documents (mostly on papyri), and later Muslim traditions.

What do these sources suggest?

Many of the military elites involved in the conquests were probably what we would now call Muslims, but some were Arab Christians. This is one reason historians debate whether the conquests were primarily “Islamic” or “Arab”—that is, were the conquerors unified by religion or ethnicity (or both)? The conquests were violent, as conquests generally are, but not unusually so by the standards of the period. Some resisting cities were destroyed, but many populations were simply taxed and left largely alone. Christian churches were not systematically destroyed. Many early mosques even shared worship spaces with churches. Some Christian communities may actually have preferred Muslim rule to Byzantine rule, since the Byzantines sometimes persecuted non-Orthodox Christian groups such as Copts and Nestorians. Early Muslim rulers were not uniquely hostile toward Jews. In fact, after the Byzantines had barred Jews from Jerusalem, Muslim rulers allowed Jewish communities to return. Christians, Jews, and Zoroastrians were generally not faced with “convert or die.” The reality was closer to “convert or pay taxes.” Non-Muslims often continued working within the Islamic state bureaucracy. In some cases, governments even discouraged mass conversion because tax revenue depended on non-Muslim populations. Most people in the Middle East remained non-Muslim for centuries after the conquests. The early Arab-Muslim ruling class was a relatively small military elite, much like ruling elites in other empires. Conversion to Islam generally happened gradually over generations, for many reasons: taxation, social mobility, political incentives, marriage, genuine spiritual conviction, and everything in between. Islam later spread far beyond the original Islamic empire—into places like Sub-Saharan Africa and Indonesia—primarily through trade, migration, and missionary activity rather than military conquest.

PERF 558 , the oldest surviving Arabic papyrus (bilingual in Greek and Arabic). It’s a tax document from the early Islamic empire in Egypt, dating to 643 CE.

So What Does All This Add Up To?

A complicated picture of imperial expansion—not a simplistic “convert or die” narrative.

A complicated picture of religion and empire developing together in ways that are difficult to untangle neatly.

A reminder that people often weaponize history selectively, demonizing the violence of others while minimizing violence closer to home.

An easy way to dismiss groups like ISIS when they claim to be reviving the “pure” earliest Islamic state. The earliest Muslim conquerors did not destroy the Bamyan Buddhas or demolish Palmyra. Modern militants who did those things are clearly not reproducing seventh-century precedent.

A final call to action

Go hug a dove in your life.

The world is not what many of us wish it could be.