The other day, a friend texted me:

“My conservative in-laws think the U.S. is liberating Iranian women through war. They’re asking how I can be a feminist and oppose that. I don’t feel informed enough to respond. Can you help?”

This post is for her—and for any progressive non-Muslim American trying to talk about Iranian or Muslim women in a way that opens conversation rather than shutting it down.

Note: I’m not trying to speak for Muslim women here, but rather to take some of the burden off them because many of them are dang tired of talking about this topic. They are often exhausted by having to defend themselves against the same old narrative: that they are passive, oppressed, and in need of Western saving. That narrative has a long history—and it’s often been used to justify intervention, not solidarity.

So here’s a practical guide with the following components:

1) a few key points for grounding the conversation,

2) some slightly more detailed information about Iran

3) a few basic principles of critical thinking

4) some specific strategies for starting this conversation

5) some resources for further learning

I’ve used these strategies in my classrooms for more than a decade—on this exact topic and many others. I hope you find them useful!

A few super simple key points:

When conversations go off the rails, it’s often because of oversimplification. These help reintroduce complexity quickly:

1. Islam didn’t invent patriarchy or veiling.

Both existed long before Islam, across many societies (Christian, Jewish, Mesopotamian, Hellenistic). Islam developed within patriarchal systems, sometimes reinforcing them, sometimes challenging them.

2. Religious texts don’t map neatly onto real life.

People love to selectively quote the Quran, as if it explains everything. Just imagine thinking that selectively quoting the Bible and/or the Constitution would tell you everything you need to know about women in America today. It’s a silly proposition.

3. Muslim women are not a monolith.

Some are conservative, some progressive, many are somewhere in between. Any sentence that starts with “Iranian women are…” or “Muslim women are…” or is going to be just as much of a generalization as “American women are…” or “Christian women are…”. Whenever possible, specify exactly who you are talking about.

4. There’s a long history of “saving women” as a justification for power.

Colonial regimes regularly framed intervention as protection—“saving brown women from brown men.” That doesn’t mean the problems for women aren’t real. It means we should be wary of the solutions being offered when they involve domination or violence.

5. Listen to actual women from the community.

If someone claims to care about Muslim or Iranian women but doesn’t read, follow, or listen to any of them—that’s a red flag. There are lots of Muslim and Iranian feminist/womanist activists to learn from. I have some suggestions for you below, in the resources section.

6. Two things can be true at once.

Many Iranian feminists oppose the current regime and oppose being bombed. Those positions are not mutually exclusive..

Photograph posted on @irans.feminist.liberation

Slightly more detailed context:

1. Iranian women are not merely passive victims.

They are also active agents navigating complex systems—just like everyone else. As historian Judith Bennett puts it, “Women have always been both victims and agents. To emphasize one without the other creates an unbalanced history.” Framing Iranian and/or Muslim women as helpless victims in need of saving is a distortion.

For instance, women face real constraints under the current Iranian regime and remain underrepresented in government. At the same time, they are highly educated—around 60% of Iranian university students are women (or were, before universities themselves became sites of violence). Iranian women work as doctors, scientists, lawyers, university professors, and politicians; for examples, look up Masoumeh Ebtekar and Farzaneh Sadegh.

Focusing only on oppression erases these achievements; focusing only on success ignores the barriers they face. Both are part of the story.

2. Clothing is often a distraction.

Yes, state-enforced dress codes are a problem. But an obsessive focus on clothing distorts the conversation.

Veiling and modest dress exist globally: Pentecostal Christians, Orthodox Jews, brides, nuns, Tuareg men, Amish communities. Yet, public outrage overwhelmingly targets Muslim women, even in societies where those women freely choose their clothing. That imbalance narrows the conversation instead of opening broader questions about clothing, symbolism, and control.

Many Muslim women who wear religious dress do so through a mix of choice and constraint—shaped by personal taste, social norms, family pressure, fashion, and belief. In other words, the same messy mix that shapes how everyone dresses.

States regulate clothing everywhere. The U.S. has public decency laws; schools often enforce gendered dress codes. If the chador in Iran is your line in the sand, it’s worth asking how far you’re willing to challenge restrictive norms closer to home.

This woman is a Sikh, not a Muslim! Photo by Md Ishak Raman on Unsplash .

3. The deeper issues are structural and intersectional.

They include education, employment, legal rights, marriage, and gender-based violence—and they are shaped by more than gender alone. Age, class, and geography matter. Rural women often have less access to education than urban women; wealth dramatically expands opportunity; practices like FGM (female genital mutilation) are not widespread in Iran but do exist in isolated southern regions. These are systemic problems that will not be easily solved by regime change in Tehran.

4. Religion is not the only source of oppression.

Secular regimes can be deeply oppressive. Before the Iranian Revolution in 1978–79, Iran under Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi was marked by censorship, secret police, and stark wealth inequality. Many women participated in the revolution that toppled that regime—even if they did not envision or endorse the clerical state that followed.

In short, “they could wear jeans” is not a serious metric of women’s liberation.

Photograph from NCRI Women Committee website. Some of these women are wearing jeans. They are also *protesting the repressive, secular regime of the Shah*

Some critical thinking basics:

Deeply flawed thinking makes it difficult to have a meaningful conversation about any topic. Here are some ways to steer the conversation back to evidence rather than ideology.

1. Watch out for confirmation bias.

We humans love to latch onto the handful of stories that support our point (and ignore those that don’t). Armed with these stories, we think we have found good, solid proof for our beliefs, when really, we haven’t tested out our beliefs at all—we haven’t subjected them to inquiry or scrutiny. Confirmation bias causes people to feel like they are right, without actually being right. How to combat this universal tendency?

Try saying:

“Do you think that’s representative, or just one example?”

“Can you think of any evidence that might challenge that idea?”

2. Distinguish anecdotes from broad-based evidence.

A single story cannot capture the full picture of any social trend or phenomenon. Anecdotal evidence is good for understanding one person’s subjective experience—it’s terrible evidence for what’s happening in the wider world.

Try saying:

“That’s one person’s experience—what do broader studies show?”

3. Name the double standards (carefully).

Critiques of Islam often mirror dynamics within conservative Christianity. You might try helping your conversation partner identify these resonances.

Try saying (lightly):

“Some of those concerns—like modesty, gender roles, wives obeying their husbands—exist in a lot of religious communities, right?”

Practical conversation strategies

Here’s the part you can use at the dinner table. (Note: I don’t recommend using these strategies on the Internet, because that forum is not conducive to real conversations.)

1. Identify shared values

One way to smooth over any potentially fraught conversation is to identify shared values and acknowledge good intentions on the part of both parties. This strategy can lower defenses and get on the same page of problem-solving rather than arguing.

“It sounds like you care about Iranian women. So do I. But I disagree that war is the best way to demonstrate that care.”

2. Start with questions, not counterarguments

Studies show that hitting people with loads of data doesn’t change their minds—in fact, it backs them further into their positions. Instead, focus on asking questions:

“What makes you say that?”

“Where did you hear that?”

“What plan for a democratic Iran do you envision?”

3. Use analogy to activate empathy

“If another country said the U.S. was bad for women (for instance, because of abortion restrictions) and decided to bomb us in order to ‘save’ us—how would that feel?”

“Many public schools have strict dress codes for girls—would you endorse using violence to liberate those girls, or would you recommend other strategies?”

4. Collapse the “us vs. them” divide

Use the phrase: “just like we do.”

“Women face harassment in Iran—just like we do.”

“There are limits on women’s bodily autonomy—just like we have here.”

This reframes the issue from their problem to a shared human problem.

5. Gently challenge the “saving” narrative

“Who gets to decide what liberation looks like?”

“If someone assumed you were helpless and insisted on ‘saving’ you, would that feel empowering or condescending?”

6. Walk through simple thought exercises

“What’s the best-case outcome of this war? What’s the worst-case?”

“How might this war benefit women? How might it harm them?”

This can get people to at least consider possibilities beyond what they had previously imagined.

7. Keep the bottom line clear

If the conversation gets muddled, return to this:

“I can oppose the Iranian regime and oppose war. Supporting women doesn’t require bombing them.”

A simple script (if you need one)

If you’re put on the spot, something like this might help:

“I absolutely care about women’s rights in Iran. From what I understand, many Iranian women oppose the regime—but they also don’t want foreign military intervention. War tends to make conditions worse, not better. So for me, supporting women there means listening to them and amplifying their voices, not assuming we can ‘save’ them through violence.”

A few resources

Instagram:

Samira Mohyeddin @smohyeddin

Iran’s Feminist Liberation @irans.feminist.liberation

Scholarship:

Nayereh Tohidi, “Women’s rights and feminist movements in Iran,” 2016

Lila Abu Lughod, “Do Muslim Women Really Need Saving?” 2002 (A classic!)

Literature:

Marjan Kamali, The Lion Women of Tehran

Shahrnush Parsipur, Women without Men