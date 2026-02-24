For the past 1450-ish years, Muslims have flocked to the holy city of Mecca to perform the pilgrimage. But did you know that the medieval Muslim mystic and poet, Rabia of Basra, reportedly made Mecca come to her? We’re talking major spiritual badass.

Even though Rabia is one of my very favorite women from medieval Islamic history, I hesitated before including her in this series. She’s this close to being off-limits on this Substack. I’m staying away from the most important women of the Islamic religious tradition, simply out of respect. (I said out of respect, not fear, you weirdos.)

That means you won’t read here about some truly legit badass women—like the Prophet Muhammad’s wives Khadija and Aisha, or his daughter Fatima or granddaughter Zaynab. These women remain paragons of virtue and piety for many Muslims today, and if you insist on learning about them from a Well-Meaning White Lady (dubious insistence), I can point you to Barbara Stowasser’s Women in the Quran, Traditions, and Interpretation.

As for Rabia—she’s beloved, but she’s not in the top tier of founding mothers of the tradition. She’s most famous for her poetry of love and longing for the Divine, which may have influenced later Christian love-mystics such as Teresa of Avila. For instance, the following poem is attributed to Rabia:

Eyes are at rest, the stars are setting.

Hushed are the stirrings of birds in their nests,

Of monsters in the ocean.

…

My Lord,

Each love is now alone with his beloved.

And I am alone with You.

In addition to writing breathtaking poetry, here are three ways Rabia bucked the system—and three lessons we can learn from her, fourteen hundred years after her death.

1. Rabia (Maybe) Escaped Slavery

I say maybe because I have my doubts that she was ever actually enslaved. We have little historical evidence from Rabia’s life, but the usual account goes like this: Rabia’s family was reduced to slavery—or she herself was sold because her family was impoverished. While enslaved, she experienced a series of miracles, including a mystical light that allowed her to see in the dark. One night, her enslaver witnessed this light hovering over her as she prayed, and he freed her on the spot.

I’m skeptical of this story—not just the miracles, but the entire slavery framework. That’s because Sufi writing is thick with allegory. Slavery can be a powerful metaphor for the human condition: in Arabic, ʿabd means both “slave” and “worshipper” (just its Hebrew cognate, ʿeved). The common Arabic name Abdullah simply means Muslim (literally, “slave/worshipper of God”). Alternatively, slavery can stand for ignorance, freedom for enlightenment. Spirituality as the road to liberation.

But even if Rabia wasn’t actually enslaved (who knows—maybe she was?), the story still teaches us something about history: we all tell ourselves stories to make sense of the past. It’s easier to turn someone into a hero (Rabia) or a villain (Khayzuran, from last time) than to sit with their messy human complexity.

We tell ourselves stories about who is with us and who is against us. We ascribe good intentions to those like us and ill intentions to those unlike us. We narrate people into tidy roles so we don’t have to do the harder work of really knowing them.

Time has robbed us of the opportunity to ask Rabia who she actually was—not the pedestal version, not the paragon, just the person. But I hope we don’t let that opportunity slip by with the people in our lives. We can ask ourselves: am I telling myself a story about this person so that I can make sense of my world? Or am I asking them to tell me about their life so I can enter into relationship with them—beyond the story, toward the deep reality underneath?

Try it today! Ask a loved one about their hopes, their fears, their weird little dreams. Use Storyworth prompts if you have to, it’s okay, you don’t have to be original. You just have to listen. Let their answers pass through you—maybe even transform you.

2. Rabia Never Got Married. Gasp!

Even in today’s ostensibly postmodern world, many people still feel social pressure to get married. And in the medieval world, not getting married was downright strange. Marriage and childbearing were widely expected of men and women alike.

So, for Rabia to refuse her suitors, never marry, never have children, and renounce the script of settling down—that took grit. And it came at a cost. Unlike the Catholic Church’s monastic system, Islam has no monks and nuns. So, Rabia couldn’t simply “get thee to a nunnery” and secure a socially recognized alternative as a Bride of Christ. She had no institutional safety net.

Which means that Rabia was unhoused. She lived in the wilderness, using a brick for a pillow and begging for her food. Even if many medieval Muslim women (and men) might not have truly wanted marriage, they probably preferred it to snuggling a rock every night. I know I would.

The lesson? Medieval Muslim women had agency—something not enough people know. But exercising that agency carried real consequences. It still does, not just for Muslim women, but for all of us. Every choice we make closes off other possibilities. There is no perfect life, no perfect system. The best we can do is follow our values where they may lead us, even into the (hopefully metaphorical) wilderness.

3. Rabia Was a Woman Who…Couldn’t Be Called a Woman?

Here’s what her later biographer, Farid al-Din Attar, reportedly said when asked why he included a woman in his compendium of Sufi saints: “When a woman walks in the way of God like a man, she cannot be called a woman.”

Let’s unpack that.

There are (at least) two ways to read this:

Rabia transcended gender altogether. Gender belongs to the body; she was pure spirit. She was too good to be a “woman,” so she became an honorary man.

I lean toward the second reading because Attar explicitly says she walks “like a man.” He was trying to compliment her—but I’m not convinced he succeeded. A woman can only be great by transcending womanhood? That’s some impressive mental gymnastics. It also shows how fragile and malleable our gender categories have always been—not just in the last century, but for many centuries.

And let’s not single out Attar as the villain of our story, either. He didn’t invent the idea of praising women for “not being like other girls,” and he certainly wasn’t the last to invoke it. Decades of social science research show that American women are often rewarded for performing masculinity in male-dominated spaces—politics, corporate workplaces, academia. “Oh, I’m just one of the guys.”

And Joan C. Williams writes about how working women today must still walk the tightrope: just feminine enough to be unthreatening, just masculine enough to be taken seriously. Unlike Rabia, most of us aren’t ready or willing to escape the tightrope by escaping material society altogether. But we can work toward a world where women don’t have to walk the tightrope in order to be considered worthy.

Ultimately, if it burns your britches that Attar thought Rabia couldn’t quite count as a woman because she was just too good a person, let’s redirect that heat. It’s easy to be mad at people in the past. It’s harder—and more useful—to examine the structures we inhabit now. Instead of using medieval Islamic history as a foil against which to congratulate ourselves, let’s turn that measuring stick on our own world. Let’s consider the costs and benefits of the choices we make—we all make. Let’s interrogate the stories we tell ourselves about who has authority, who is worth listening to.

Rabia may have made Mecca come to her. But we’re the ones who have to decide what we’ll do with the stories we inherit.