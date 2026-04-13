The AI revolution is upon us, but fear not: this ain’t humanity’s first go-round. Amid all the pressure to adopt and adapt, the environmental and ethical concerns, the utopian hopes and dystopian fears, there’s a chance for us all to take a deep breath and actually—you know—learn something from the past.

The two most important examples of historical revolutions are the agricultural revolution (ballpark: 12,000 to 8000 BCE) and the industrial revolution (1700 to 1850 CE-ish).

These two periods changed just about everything about being human: what we eat, how we work, our relationship with the natural world, our ideas about family, society, politics, and morality. These revolutions were so—well, revolutionary—that the people living after them (that’s you!) can scarcely conceive of life before them.

But what about people who didn’t live before or after these revolutions, but during them?

If you asked a thousand people during the industrial revolution how things would turn out, you’d get a thousand different answers. The cigar-chomping factory owners would say, “Bully!” and the mangled orphan children would cry, “Help!” But neither would really know the future—they would only know the reality of their own lives, limited by their own experiences. In other words: the selfsame situation we find ourselves in today.

So, let’s see how history can help us gain some perspective, shall we?

Lesson 1: These things take time

I hate to break it to you, but revolutions take a long time to play out. The prehistoric person who first cross-bred the biggest, tastiest teosinte seeds to create—uh, slightly bigger, tastier teosinte seeds—could not possibly have conceived of this glorious thing called corn, much less Monsanto Corn Variety CV102577. The French physicist Denis Papin could have had no idea that his modest pressure cooker from 1679 would inspire the first commercially successful steam engine in 1712, the first steam locomotive prototype in 1784, or the first full-sized, functional steam locomotive in 1804.

(On the other hand, poor Baron Charles Louis Heurteloup probably thought he had changed history forever in 1840 when he invented the artificial leech, but alas, here we are, living in a bereft world.)

What about our own AI revolution? Well, it’s only been going on for about 75 years, tops, if you count all the way back to 1948, when Alan Turing published “Intelligent Machinery,” or perhaps to 1950, when he asked “Can machines think?” Which means we’re still right in the thick of it—and that’s good news, because it means we can still shape it.

Lesson 2: Revolutions have pros and cons

Revolutions always have pros and cons for humanity, generally speaking. Take the agricultural revolution, which is often treated as the net-positive foundation of human civilization—and if you own a sofa, enjoy eating Twinkies, or devote your time to anything other than locating wild food, you might be inclined to agree. Buy your groceries from a store? Agricultural revolution. Work as a doctor, lawyer, kindergarten teacher, rabbi, or optician? Agricultural revolution. Able to read this essay (because writing exists at all)? Agricultural revolution.

But then again, some scholars also credit the agricultural revolution with a whole host of social ills, not to mention widespread ecological destruction. Pandemic diseases likely came from living in close proximity to domesticated animals—hence the names swine flu and bird flu (naughty chicken).

And while agriculture allowed more people to consume enough calories to stay alive, those people mostly ate bread and drank beer, all day, every day. Sounds nice at first, maybe. But all day, every day—forever? We’re talking major vitamin deficiency, not to mention serious gastronomic tedium.

Most importantly, from my perspective as a historian, many scholars associate the agricultural revolution with intense inequality, including slavery and the seclusion of women. You don’t get agricultural slavery without—well, agriculture.

And it’s both difficult and impractical to seclude women when they are central to finding food, and when people don’t really own property. But move to a city with permanent dwellings and property that gets passed down from father to son, and suddenly urban women can be kept inside, closely monitored, their chastity strictly guarded. In ancient Mesopotamia, a woman could be thrown into the Euphrates for “neglecting her husband” or for simply being suspected of having an affair. Women in post-agricultural societies had better watch themselves—and had better learn how to swim.

As for the AI revolution, the pros and cons are already becoming apparent.

Pros: the near-instantaneous translation services of every Trekkie’s dreams; no more writing annoying emails to your boss.

Cons: increasing overwork; gender, race, and class disparities; water depletion; robot overlords doing all the creative jobs while we mangy fleshbags perform the manual labor.

Meaning, both the pixel-eyed tech bros and the hell-in-a-harddrive doomsayers are somehow right about the future of the AI revolution—and they’re somehow wrong. Revolutions are always a mixed bag. How much of a mixed bag, well—that’s up to us.

Lesson 3: Humans make choices

Which brings me to my final and favorite point about the whole purpose of studying history. As a professional historian, I think history’s greatest lesson is that human beings have agency. Our agency may be limited—by the environment, technology, or economic systems—but it’s still there. People make choices.

For every industrial-era fat cat feeding immigrant children to the threshing machine, there was an opportunity to be more like Robert Owen, a textile manufacturer who championed workers’ rights and children’s education. For every enslaver, kidnapper, and trader in human flesh, there was an opportunity to be a humanist, an emancipator, an abolitionist.

The robber barons and imperialists may have gotten rich quick, but you know what else? They sucked. And today, they are best remembered for how much they sucked.

The choice is yours: you can be the CEO who lays off half your workers to employ more GPTs, or who pushes their workers to sacrifice their brains and morals in order to maximize workstream efficiency (just like how those industrial-era workers sacrificed their fingers to the spinning jenny). Or you can be the CEO who integrates AI humanely and sustainably, with an eye toward mitigating the next civilizational collapse.

To do the latter, you have to envision the future you want. What are the values that guide you? To keep employing human beings? To help the world remain a livable place in 50 years? To create a better and brighter world, not for the robot overlords or the tech bros, but for, you know, everybody? Because history is full of examples of people who managed to embrace economic and technological change while also having a soul.

Take Mahatma Gandhi, for example, who had opinions: “What I object to is the craze for machinery, not machinery as such. I want to save time and labour, not for a fraction of mankind, but for all; I want the concentration of wealth, not in the hands of a few, but in the hands of all. Today machinery merely helps a few to ride on the back of millions.” Gandhi’s problem was not with industrialization, per se—it was with greed.

We can learn from previous revolutions and choose a wiser middle ground between rejecting revolutionary change and embracing it whole hog. Those who reject the change risk becoming obsolete, like the hunter gatherers who were displaced by agricultural communities, or like the West Texas ghost towns left behind by the railroad.

(Though, to be fair, industrialization caused its own fair share of ghost towns: the 1962 coal fire underneath Centralia, Pennsylvania still burns to this day.)

But those who embrace it without wisdom—they are the exploiters. They are the ones whose short-term thinking leads them to deplete their own resources, ruin their own laborers, extinguish their own food supplies, and disenfranchise their own grandchildren because they snatched too much into their grubby hands.

Don’t be that guy.

Ultimately, we can’t know how things are going to shake out. It’s the nature of our human condition. But what we can do is act with integrity. And we can hope that, 2,000 years from now—if things still, you know, exist—some nerdy historians will be studying us, saying, “Wow, look at this thinker who helped shape the ethics of AI,” or, “That leader, who integrated AI into a strong humanity-based values system.”

Those future historians will know better than we do how it all unfolds—though, of course, they’ll also be in the middle of their own lives, dealing with their own shit.