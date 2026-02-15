Welcome to Harpy & The Shrew

Hi, I’m Elizabeth—writer, editor, historian, spiritual seeker.

Here’s what I bring to the table:

A PhD in Middle East history and a BA in religious studies. I know how to find reliable information, separate propaganda from reality, and honor the richness of human experience. I’m a globetrotter, polyglot, and walking resource library.

Expertise in race, slavery, women, gender, and empire—subjects that sound historical but are very much alive. I’ve spent years translating social science research on racial and gender equity into accessible writing for mission-driven organizations. I care about what actually works in classrooms, workplaces, and communities.

Radical global feminism and humanism in a disarming little package, like the mouse that gnaws through fetters with razor sharp teeth. Down with sexism, racism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia, antisemitism, Islamophobia, fatphobia, xenophobia, ethno-nationalism, and all their cousins. Up with people. Up with community.

Sagittarius + Aquarius energy. Often trying new things and making it weird. Rarely content with conventional wisdom or convinced by specious arguments.

This Substack is where all of that converges.

What You Can Expect

1. History Lessons for the Modern Age

Short explainers and listicles on revolutions, nationalism, empire, feminism, race, and slavery. The goal isn’t trivia—it’s clarity.

2. The Well-Meaning White Lady’s Guide to the Islamic World

Mini-lectures from an award-winning professor on the study of Islam, history of the so-called “Middle East,” and culture of the Arabic- and Persian-speaking worlds.

3. Best Practices for Would-Be Radicals

Not aimed at converting haters but at equipping progressives with the strongest research and best practices for building an inclusive world.

4. The Human Constellation Project

Interviews with everyday badasses—each one connected to the next. I’ll map the connections as they grow, showing that we’re far more connected than we think.

Why This Newsletter, Why Now?

Because we are living through arguments about history, religion, nationalism, gender, and power—and most of those arguments are under-informed.

History without action is just trivia.

Feminism without rigor is just vibes.

Conviction without curiosity is just ego.

If any of this resonates—if you believe even the smallest voice can shift the story—subscribe. Expect regular posts, sharp takes, and a deliberate mix of rigor and whimsy.

Welcome. 🐭🔪