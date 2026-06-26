I’m continuing my series on the basics of Islam for non-Muslims (see previous posts on the Quran, Muhammad, Sharia, and the Five Pillars). Today we’re talking about Salat, the ritual prayer Muslims perform five times a day.

This isn’t a complete guide to Muslim prayer—that would require several books. Instead, here are five things my non-Muslim students are often surprised to learn.

Before we get started, here are the absolute basics:

Salat is a formal ritual prayer, not simply “talking to God” in your own words or thoughts. It combines a prescribed sequence of movements—standing, bowing, and prostrating in the direction of Mecca—interspersed with Quran recitation and other Arabic prayers. A typical Salat takes about five to ten minutes.

Muslims pray five times a day: before sunrise, at midday, in the afternoon, just after sunset, and after dark. They can pray almost anywhere that’s clean, whether that’s at home, in an airport, behind the counter at work, or in a mosque. The prayer rug is like a little bit of portable clean earth that Muslims can use to pray pretty much wherever.

Friday’s midday prayer is the weekly communal service, somewhat analogous to Sunday worship in Christianity or Shabbat services in Judaism.

Those are the basics. Now for the fun part!

1. Prayer times are determined by the sun and shadows—not the clock

Long before smartphones, calendar apps, and even mechanical clocks, Muslims were organizing their days around the movement of the sun. The five prayer times were traditionally determined by watching the horizon and a sundial:

The dawn prayer begins when the first light appears on the horizon but before the sun itself rises. The midday prayer begins just after the sun passes its highest point and the shadows begin lengthening again. The afternoon prayer begins when a shadow reaches the same length as the object casting it (or, in some traditions, twice its length). The sunset prayer begins at the moment the sun’s disk disappears below the horizon. And the night prayer begins after the last hint of twilight has fully faded and the sky is genuinely dark.

Here’s a fun question: what if you live somewhere where the sun doesn’t rise or set for a long time in certain seasons, like, say, Antarctica or Uranus?

Early Muslim scholars never had to worry about prayer times in places above the Arctic Circle (or Uranus). But today, there is literally a mosque in Inuvik, Canada, called the Midnight Sun Mosque. Contemporary Muslim scholars’ solutions are practical rather than rigid: follow the prayer times in Mecca, or use the nearest city with a normal day-night cycle.

This example of the Midnight Sun Mosque also illustrates my point about Islamic Law from a few weeks ago: it’s not just a list of fixed rules, but an ongoing tradition of reasoning through new situations.

The point is to worship God, not to get stymied by extreme latitudes.

2. The call to prayer might be familiar, even if you didn’t know its name

If you’ve seen American movies set in the Middle East, you’ve almost certainly heard the adhan, the call to prayer. Hollywood often uses it as a cinematic shorthand for “You are now in the Muslim world.” (I could say more about the hackneyed and stereotyped portrayals of the Middle East in Hollywood movies, but I’ll save that rant for another day.)

The call to prayer announces that the prayer window has begun. While there are a few variations between Sunnis and Shiis, the basic format is the same: It proclaims God’s greatness, affirms that there is no god but God and that Muhammad is God’s messenger (the shahada), invites listeners to “come to prayer” and “come to success,” (and for Shia, to “come to the best action,”) and ends with a final reminder of God’s oneness.

You can find beautifully elaborate recordings online, but the everyday call to prayer is often simpler—more like an announcement than a concert performance. In cities with several mosques, you will likely hear multiple calls overlapping, each beginning a minute or two apart.

Oh boy, more nerdy fun:

The tower where the call is traditionally given is called a minaret in English. But the Arabic word for the tower is actually mi’dhana—literally, the place from which the adhan is made. The word minara or minaret originally meant “lighthouse” (related to the Hebrew word menorah, i.e. something that gives off light). Somewhere along the way, Europeans mixed up the names for the two different types of tower, and the wrong name stuck.

3. Washing before prayer isn’t about hygiene

Before praying, Muslims must be ritually pure. Ritual purification kind of looks like washing, but its purpose isn’t simply to get physically clean, but to prepare oneself to stand before God.

The most common form of purification, called wudu, involves washing the hands, face, mouth, nose, arms, and feet. Mosques often have special washing areas for this purpose, but observant Muslims can also perform wudu in a regular ol’ restroom. (Hence the title of one of my favorite poems, by Syrian-American poet Mohja Kahf: “My Grandmother Washes her Feet in the Sink of the Bathroom at Sears.”)

Some situations—such as after sexual intercourse or after menstruation has ended—require a full ritual bath or shower, called ghusl. (Whereas the more usual wudu is required after more “minor” and commonplace impurifications, such as using the restroom, passing gas, or falling asleep).

The emphasis on ritual preparation reminds me a bit of Jewish traditions surrounding immersion in the mikveh (ritual bath). I think it’s so cool how different religions approach similar ritual questions! But then again, I believe we have established that I am a nerd.

4. Islamic prayer accommodates physical differences

Non-Muslims sometimes imagine Islam as relentlessly strict and punitive. In reality, the Islamic tradition is often quite flexible and accommodating.

For example, someone who cannot stand may pray sitting down. Someone unable to bow fully may incline their head instead. Years ago, I watched an elderly woman pray in an airport while seated at the gate, gently lowering her forehead onto the handle of her rolling suitcase during prostration.

The point is to worship God, not to show off your gymnastic virtuosity.

Traditional Islamic law also exempts menstruating women from ritual prayer and fasting. Some Muslims understand this as a compassionate accommodation, while others argue that it unnecessarily excludes women from important devotional practices. As a non-Muslim, I don’t think it’s my place to weigh in on that debate.

However, as a historian, I’m once again fascinated by how Judaism and Islam approached the same issue differently. For example, Orthodox Jewish women may not touch their husbands at all during menstruation (not even to hold hands), while observant Muslim women may do so; on the other hand, Orthodox Jewish women may pray during menstruation, while observant Muslim women may not. Isn’t it so fascinating to consider the religious differences implied by restricting physical intimacy vs. restricting ritual obligation??? I sure think so.

5. Mosques are designed around prayer

Not every mosque looks the same. There are huge congregational mosques that can house an entire neighborhood on a Friday afternoon, and there are tiny mosques that can only hold a handful of people. And the insides of mosques can be quite plain, or they can be adorned with stained glass windows, perfumed with incense, and decorated with colorful mosaics.

But no matter the “look” of the mosque, the central purpose is always the same: to provide a clean, dedicated space for Muslims to gather for prayer. Therefore, purpose-built mosques around the world often share certain features that facilitate prayer.

For instance, outside you’ll often find a courtyard and a place for ritual washing (wudu) before entering the prayer hall. There’s a place to put your shoes (which are not worn for prayer or inside a mosque). Many mosques also have a minaret, the tall tower traditionally associated with the call to prayer.

Inside, the prayer hall itself is usually a large open space with carpet rather than pews. Since everyone prays standing, bowing, and prostrating on the floor, there’s no need for benches. Worshippers line up shoulder to shoulder in neat rows, all facing the same direction.

How does everyone know which way to face? One wall contains a decorated niche called the mihrab, which marks the direction of Mecca. The prayer leader, or imam, stands at the front near the mihrab to lead the congregation. Here’s one of my favorite mihrabs, from the 14th-century Sultan al-Nasir Muhammad mosque in Cairo:

Al-Sultan Nasir Muhammad Mosque, photo from Wikimedia commons. On the left is the mihrab (prayer direction niche), and the structure on the right is the pulpit.

Worlds of Meaning

In the end, “Muslims pray five times a day” is easy enough for beginners to memorize. But behind that simple sentence lies astronomy, ritual, architecture, anatomy, law, language, and community.

That’s one of the reasons I never get tired of teaching about religion: even the most familiar practices turn out to contain whole worlds of meaning.