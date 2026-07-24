Today I’m continuing my series on the fundamentals of Islam, with a historical bent. If you missed the previous posts on the Five Pillars, Prayer, and Charity, you might take a look!

Photo by SR on Unsplash

If you’ve never experienced Ramadan in a Muslim-majority country, it’s hard to explain just how much it transforms daily life. During the day, the streets are quieter. Restaurants are closed or nearly empty. Then, after sunset, everything comes alive. Families and friends gather for dinner, cafés fill up, shops stay open late into the night, and streets sparkle with lights and decorations.

It’s less like a solemn month of deprivation and more like a month-long holiday season centered on devotion, community, and—yes—FOOD.

For you noobs out there, here’s the rundown:

During Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, healthy adult Muslims fast from dawn until sunset. That means no food, no drink (not even water), no smoking, and no sexual activity during daylight hours.

Throughout the month, Muslims eat in the dark: before dawn comes suḥūr, the early morning meal; after sunset comes ifṭār, when the fast is traditionally broken with a date before the evening meal.

But Ramadan isn’t really about food. The fast is meant to cultivate self-discipline, gratitude, empathy for those who go hungry, and greater awareness of God. Many Muslims spend extra time reading the Quran or attending evening prayers, especially during the last ten nights of the month, when the “Night of Power” traditionally occurs, commemorating the Quran’s first revelation.

The month concludes with Eid al-Fitr, one of the two major holidays of the Muslim calendar. (We’ll talk more about Muslim holidays and celebrations in another post).

And, just like with the other pillars of Islam, there is flexibility. Travelers, pregnant or nursing women, and people with certain medical conditions may make up the fast in other ways. The point is to worship God, not to suffer bodily harm.

Ramadan in History

The Quran discusses fasting most explicitly in Sura 2, verses 183–187. Verse 183 famously declares:

“O believers! Fasting is prescribed for you—as it was prescribed for those before you—so that you may become mindful of God.”

That little phrase—“as it was prescribed for those before you”—is worth noticing. Earlier in this series, we talked about how the Quran presents itself not as an entirely new revelation, but as the continuation and confirmation of God’s earlier revelations. Here, too, fasting is presented as part of a much older religious tradition shared by previous communities.

A couple of verses later, the Quran continues:

“Ramadan is the month in which the Quran was revealed as guidance for humanity... So whoever witnesses the month should fast it...” (2:185)

Scholars have spent a great deal of time studying how later Muslim jurists elaborated the rules of fasting. The hadith literature discusses practical questions: exactly when the fast begins and ends, who is exempt, what invalidates the fast, and so forth. By the classical period, Islamic law had developed a remarkably detailed body of rulings governing Ramadan.

What surprised me while researching this article, though, is how little I found on the social history of Ramadan. When did Ramadan become the festive, communal season we recognize today? When did neighborhoods begin decorating their streets? When did communal iftars become widespread? How did special desserts—like Qatayef or Chebakia—become associated with the month? Historians have done wonderful work on Islamic law and ritual, but I’d love to read more about Ramadan as it was actually experienced by ordinary people.

If you have any reading suggestions, please send them my way! And if any graduate students out there are looking for a dissertation topic...

Chebakia, traditional Moroccan Ramadan sweets.

One thing I did find was a delightful article about medieval poets who openly complained about Ramadan. We shouldn’t read poetry as straightforward autobiography—poets exaggerate, perform, and provoke—but if anyone was going to troll respectable society, it was the famous (infamous?) libertine poet Abu Nuwas (died 814 CE).

He writes:

When the month of fasting lasts too long I shorten its length

with a red wine, its redness resembling pomegranate blossom.

Drinking it shortens night’s lifetime when it’s long,

though a hangover affects the life of the following day.

Elsewhere he advises (note, Shawwal is the month after Ramadan):

Retaliate on Ramadan with choice wines from the vats, And spend all of Shawwāl with revelry and song of singing girls! And may you be, on every day in it, twice drunk.

Shawwāl is generous to us, and it deserves our gratitude;

It brings us revelry and music, and unbridling all restraint:

The happiest month to me, being farthest away from Ramadan.

If you ever needed a reminder that Muslims, like members of every religious tradition, exist on a spectrum of observance and piety, Abu Nuwas is your guy.

If you want to read a funny book based loosely on Abu Nuwas, I recommend Emily Selove’s Popeye and Curly: 120 Days in Medieval Baghdad (2021). Also, for the above poems, see Geert Jan van Gelder, “Poets against Ramadan,” Quaderni di Studi Arabi 5/6 (2011–2012): 103–119.)

Speaking of Food...

Abu Nuwas’s love affair with wine raises an obvious question. Isn’t alcohol forbidden in Islam?

Well... yes. But also, it’s a bit more complicated than that. (When is it ever simple?)

Classical Muslim jurists debated all sorts of questions about alcohol: exactly which drinks counted as intoxicants, whether some fermented beverages were permissible, and whether alcohol could be used medicinally. Today, however, many observant Muslims simply avoid alcohol altogether.

What many Muslims don’t do—even those who are otherwise not especially observant—is eat pork.

This is one of those places where legal rules and cultural attitudes overlap without being identical. Plenty of Muslims occasionally drink alcohol despite the religious prohibition. But for many Muslims, the thought of eating pork is about as appealing as eating rat or skunk would be for many non-Muslim Americans. It’s not merely forbidden—it’s downright grody.

When I studied in Syria (way back in 2007... I’m old), I noticed something amusing. Rather than calling a hamburger a “hamburger,” many people called it a beefburger. Why? Because the word ham-burger contained the word ham. Never mind that hamburgers don’t actually contain ham. The association alone was enough to make people prefer a different name.

Now, I’m not going to dive deeply into the complexities of halal (”permitted”) and haram (”forbidden”) foods here—that could easily be its own article. But on a broad level, observant Muslims generally avoid alcohol and pork, and they care that their meat has been slaughtered according to Islamic law. In that respect, keeping halal has a lot in common with keeping kosher. Both traditions prohibit carrion, require ritual slaughter, and place great importance on how animals are prepared.

And for both Muslims keeping strictly halal and Jews keeping strictly kosher, living observantly in America can pose a real challenge.

When I ask my students how difficult it would be to keep halal, they often respond, “It can’t be that hard. Just skip bacon and beer.”

That works for some semi-observant Muslims. But for the super-observant, bacon and beer are only the beginning.

Think about everything that’s hidden inside processed foods. Gelatin comes from animal collagen. Was it made from pigs? Were those animals slaughtered properly? Vanilla extract is usually made with alcohol. What about marshmallows? Gummies? Yogurt? Ice cream? Suddenly every ingredient label becomes an investigation.

Living in the Middle East makes keeping halal easier. For instance, when I was living in Syria, my flatmate once returned from the market carrying two grocery bags overflowing with boxes of halal Jell-O. “I can’t get this back home!” she cried. She was going to be her family’s fairy godmother of halal gelatin when she returned.

The difficulty of keeping halal (or kosher) in America also helps explain something sociologists mean when they talk about religious privilege.

They don’t mean that Christian Americans are somehow behaving badly. Rather, they mean that American grocery stores, restaurants, school cafeterias, and fast-food chains are generally built around assumptions that work for Christian dietary practices. An observant Christian can usually walk into any supermarket and find something appropriate to eat. A strictly observant Muslim or Jew often has to plan ahead, seek out specialty stores, read labels carefully, or simply go without.

That’s what privilege looks like in practice—not hostility, but whose needs society accommodates by default.

And with that, we’ve somehow gone from Ramadan to Abu Nuwas to halal Jell-O to religious privilege. Not bad for one newsletter, huh?

Next week we’ll keep talking about food—but in a very different context. The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca culminates in a communal sacrifice and feast commemorating Abraham. Tune in next week for more on the Hajj and its deep connection to the story of Abraham, Hagar, and Ishmael.