A scene from Tehran in springtime.

For more than a decade, I was a professor of Middle East and Islamic history at a regional public university. On the first day of my “Introduction to the Islamic World” class—before I had taught the students a single fact—I would ask them a deceptively simple question: Who is qualified to teach this class?

What makes someone an “expert”? An advanced degree? Fluency in Arabic, Persian, and/or Turkish? Extensive travel? Personal experience? Religious commitment? And what might different professors bring to the table? What are the strengths and weaknesses of, say, a Muslim professor and a non-Muslim professor?

That first-day exercise feels more relevant than ever as the internet collectively loses its mind about Iran. Some of the loudest voices are Iranian (in Iran or in diaspora); some are not. Some are Muslim; some are not. Some are experts; some are just overly confident.

So how do you sort through it all?

Here are three tips I’ve learned from my years teaching and learning.

Hope Alley, Tehran.

Tip 1: Figure out whether someone has academic expertise or personal experience (or both).

Expertise and experience are both important—they just do different things. If you want expert political analysis, look for someone with serious training in political science, ideally someone who has spent years studying Iran and speaks fluent Persian. They could be Iranian or not, Muslim or not, white, brown, Black—what matters is whether they’ve done the work. Likewise, if you want to understand the history of U.S. intervention in Iranian politics, you probably want a trained historian.

If you want to know what it felt like to live through the 1979 Revolution? Or how it feels right now to have family in Tehran? Then academic credentials are beside the point. It’s all about the personal stories.

I think a lot of the online conflict I’m seeing right now stems from people collapsing these categories. Iranians bristle when non-Iranians “tell them how to feel” about the war, the bombs, the death of Khamanei. Non-Iranian experts bristle when someone implies that their years of academic training count for nothing. They are both talking past each other. It reminds me of the common miscommunication, when one person wants to give advice and the other person simply wants a listening ear. Academics and other experts often want to share knowledge and analysis, but sometimes that’s not what’s warranted. If someone is telling you their story—crying out in suffering or shouting with joy—you should not say “Actually, I know more about this than you.”

At the same time, no one person speaks for all Iranians. Iranians are not a monolith. Fierce debates are happening within families, within communities, within friend groups. An individual can tell you what they and their loved ones are experiencing, but they cannot tell you what all Iranians think—or what you should think as a result.

And by the way, that’s why I’m not telling you any substantive content about the Iran war in this article. I don’t know enough about it. I’m not an expert in this topic. I know enough Persian to understand the world’s best movie, ever—A Separation—but that’s about it.

Tile work from the tomb of the great Persian poet, Hafez.

Tip 2: Remember that no one is truly objective, but everyone has an objective.

When I ask my students about Muslim versus non-Muslim professors of Islamic Studies, they almost always say something like this:

“A Muslim professor will know the tradition really well, but they’ll be biased. A non-Muslim professor will be more objective.”

Wrong.

I understand the instinct; in a college classroom, you don’t want to be preached at. But—news flash!—Muslim professors of Islamic studies are not secretly running conversion campaigns between lectures on medieval theology. They have rigorous training in specific texts and methodologies, just as all professors do. They might also be able to tell you what fasting during Ramadan feels like, while a non-Muslim professor might not. But they also don’t have a personal monopoly on the experience or meaning of Ramadan. Both Muslim and non-Muslim professors regularly assign readings and other content from a range Muslim voices for this simple reason: no single Muslim speaks for all Muslims.

Even more to the point, academia has a loooooong history of presenting itself as objective, but don’t believe the hype! It is most certainly not objective. In reality, it is a particular intellectual tradition—shaped historically by European, landholding, white men—that learned to call its own perspective “objectivity.” Western-trained scholars have studied, classified, dissected, and theorized about the Middle East for centuries. That scholarship has produced extraordinary knowledge, but it has also produced distortions. Inquiry always reflects the position of the inquirer.

I’m not here to bash academia—I’m a product of it. It’s just that we shouldn’t pretend it’s objective, in the sense of having a godlike grasp on the true nature of reality. Certainly, good academics follow some best practices: they can ask open-ended questions and let the evidence (rather than their beliefs) lead them to the answers. But the very questions they ask, and the very methodologies they use, are shaped by their own contexts. No person or system of inquiry stands outside culture, history, or power.

So, when you read something about Iran, ask: Where is this author coming from—literally and metaphorically? What are they trying to do? Educate? Persuade? Provoke? Grieve? Rally support? And hey—if someone is sharing grief or suffering, that might not be your cue to debate them. It might be your cue to listen.

Narenjistan Ghavam palace in Shiraz, Iran.

Tip 3: Get more than one perspective—including some you disagree with.

If no one is objective, what do we do? Give up the search for knowledge altogether? Go live in a remote mountain cabin with only the woodland critters for company?

Tempting, but no. You don’t get off that easily.

The leftist historian Howard Zinn once wrote, “Perhaps the closest we can get to objectivity is a free and honest marketplace of subjectivities.” (The Use and Abuse of History) It’s a bit ironic that a lifelong critic of capitalism invoked a marketplace metaphor, but the point stands: if we can’t escape perspective, we can embrace it.

That doesn’t mean reading authors whose views you find morally abhorrent just to prove your open-mindedness. It does mean resisting the urge to read one article or post and declare, “I know everything.” A well-known cognitive bias called the Dunning-Kruger effect shows that when a person knows very little about a topic, they tend to overestimate their understanding. When a person knows very much about a topic, they tend to underestimate their understanding. It’s why first-year students often seem overconfident, while professors tend to hem and haw, saying annoying things like, “On the one hand… but on the other hand…” The more brashly confident a person seems, the more likely they are to be spewing uninformed nonsense.

So, read enough to realize you don’t know everything. Read enough to feel a little less certain. And then consider this radical possibility: maybe you don’t need to form an expert opinion on this topic. Maybe you don’t need a hot take. Maybe it’s not your job to solve the crisis of the day. Maybe your job is simply to sit with the fact that many Iranians—inside Iran and in diaspora—are feeling a complicated mix of fear, anger, hope, pride, grief, and exhaustion. Maybe you can hold some of that weight.

Not every moment calls for commentary. Sometimes, the most responsible thing you can do is witness. To that end, throughout this article, I have interspersed pictures taken by my Iranian-American graduate school friend, Maryam (with her permission of course), so that you can witness scenes from the Iran she knows and loves.