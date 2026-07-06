In the last two articles, we learned about the first pillar of Islam, Shahada (testimony), and the second pillar, Salat (prayer). Today we’re tackling the third pillar, Zakat (charity), along with a few other money-related topics from Islamic history.

Pillar #3: Zakat

Zakat isn’t just “feel-good” charitable giving; it’s an obligatory annual donation. Adult Muslims whose wealth exceeds a minimum threshold (traditionally around 85 grams of gold or 600 grams of silver, though the details vary among legal schools) donate 2.5% of their qualifying wealth.

And no, you can’t give your best friend $20 and call it zakat.

The Quran specifies who may receive zakat: the poor and needy, travelers, people in debt, those employed to collect the zakat, those working to free enslaved people or captives, and those serving “in the cause of God” (Quran 9:60).

In many medieval Muslim empires, zakat was collected and distributed by the state, functioning a bit like a public welfare fund. Today, practices vary. In some Sunni-majority countries, it’s collected as a state tax. Mostly, though, Muslims give it individually through their local mosque or to charitable organizations that distribute zakat according to Quranic guidelines.

There’s also a smaller charitable donation at the end of Ramadan called zakat al-fitr (”the charity of breaking the fast”), traditionally given in the form of food so that everyone can celebrate the end of the fasting month with a good meal.

A Shii “Branch of Faith”: Khums

If you’ll recall from our introduction to the Five Pillars, Shia Muslims organize religious obligations somewhat differently. Instead of the Five Pillars, they speak of the Ten Branches of Faith. Paying zakat is one of those branches, but the Shia understanding of zakat is narrower than the Sunni one.

Instead, the major charitable obligation in Shiism is khums—Arabic for “one-fifth.” It is a 20% tax on a person’s annual surplus income after ordinary living and family expenses have been paid.

Like zakat, khums has Quranic roots. Quran 8:41 states that one-fifth of ghanima belongs to “God, the Messenger, his near relatives, orphans, the needy, and the traveler.”

We’ll come back to that word ghanima in a moment.

During Muhammad’s lifetime, one-fifth of the spoils captured in battle was reportedly set aside for redistribution among these groups, while the remaining four-fifths went to the soldiers. During the early Islamic conquests, khums became an important source of revenue for the rapidly expanding Islamic state.

But conquests don’t continue forever. By the Abbasid period (750–1258 CE), frontiers had stabilized, and large-scale military conquests no longer generated reliable state income. So what became of the khums?

For Sunnis, it largely faded from everyday life. It still technically applies to war booty, and because ghanima can also mean something acquired unexpectedly or without much effort, some jurists extended it to things like discovered treasure.

(Observant Muslims are generally prohibited from gambling, but I suppose a lottery jackpot would count as a kind of ghanima in this sense.)

For Shia Muslims, however, ghanima came to include all surplus business and commercial income. Today, many Shia therefore pay 20% of their annual surplus as khums. It is generally not collected by the state. Instead, individuals pay it directly, and it often supports descendants of the Prophet Muhammad (Sayyids and Sharifs), as well as leading religious scholars and the educational institutions they oversee.

Everybody Loves Tax Season

When people hear about taxation in Islamic history, they sometimes think of the jizya—the poll tax historically levied on many non-Muslim subjects in premodern Muslim empires. Land-holding Muslims generally paid only kharaj, a land tax, while non-Muslims paid both jizya and kharaj.

The real history, however, is a little more complicated than a simple Muslim/non-Muslim dichotomy.

In the earliest decades after the Islamic conquests, there wasn’t yet a neat distinction between “Muslim taxes” and “non-Muslim taxes.” The state primarily taxed agricultural land—which, to be fair, is what premodern empires tend to do—and because most farmers at the time were non-Muslim, most taxpayers were too.

Only over the course of the eighth century did Muslim jurists more clearly distinguish between kharaj as a land tax and jizya as a poll tax for non-Muslims.

A 16th-century copy of the Kitab al-Kharaj (Book of Taxes) by Abu Yusuf (died 798 CE)

Why does this matter? Because saying that “Islamic states tax non-Muslims” oversimplifies a more complicated history. Certain Islamic states did indeed levy poll taxes for many centuries, but those tax systems evolved over time and eventually disappeared with modern reforms. In other words, “Islam” isn’t a single, timeless political system. Like every long-lived religious tradition, it has continually adapted to changing historical, political, and economic circumstances.

Banking, Credit, and Interest

In much of the Islamic legal tradition, charging interest (riba) is prohibited because it is viewed as exploitative: it makes rich people richer and poor people poorer. (By extension, paying interest is also prohibited).

So what happens if you’re an observant Muslim and need a mortgage or a car loan?

Islamic financial institutions have developed several alternatives.

One common arrangement is that the bank purchases the asset—for example, the car you want—and then sells it back to you at a fixed markup, payable in installments. You still pay more than the original purchase price, but unlike interest, the total amount owed is fixed from the beginning.

Other arrangements involve rent-to-own agreements or partnerships in which the bank and customer jointly invest in a project and share both profits and risks.

Versions of these financial arrangements existed in the medieval Islamic world as well. What medieval Muslims didn’t have to contend with was the terribly dangerous beast known as the credit card. Today, some observant Muslims avoid credit cards altogether. Others pay off the balance every month so that no interest is ever charged.

After all, it’s the interest—not borrowing money itself—that’s the problem.

Attitudes Toward Wealth in General

Finally, what does the Islamic tradition say about wealth itself?

There isn’t a single, simple answer to how Muslims approach money—there are nearly two billion Muslims in the world, each of whom has their own relationship with money. However, certain themes recur throughout the tradition.

Wealth is not inherently bad. In fact, wealth is understood as one of God’s blessings. The danger lies not in possessing wealth but in hoarding it or using it selfishly. The Quran repeatedly urges believers to share their wealth, care for the poor, and spend generously in the service of others.

You can see echoes of these ideals throughout Muslim history. Charitable giving has often been understood not simply as benevolent generosity but as a religious obligation, and many Muslim-majority societies have framed public welfare and redistribution as ethical responsibilities alongside political ones.

So the short version is this: wealth itself isn’t the problem—the misuse of wealth is. The goal isn’t simply to become a trillionaire (*cough* Elon *cough*) but to use whatever resources you’ve been given to help build a better world.

Wealth is a blessing, but it’s also a responsibility.