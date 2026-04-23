I’m starting a short series on foundational ideas in Islam—things most non-Muslims are still surprisingly hazy about, including the Quran, Muhammad, and Islamic law.

Caveat: I am not a Muslim. If you want a Muslim take, there’s plenty out there. That said, I am a serious scholar with deep respect for the Quran as a historical, literary, and religious text. I’m not here to defend or attack it, but to introduce its content, style, and themes; to situate it historically and in relation to Jewish and Christian texts; and to show that it’s a capacious document whose meaning has been debated for centuries.

Simple vs. Complex Ignorance

Let’s start with a concept from Classical Islamic thought that I find useful: simple ignorance vs. complex ignorance.

Simple ignorance is a blank slate—“I don’t know anything about this topic.” It’s fairly easy to educate someone who is starting from absolute zero.

Complex ignorance is trickier. It’s when someone thinks they already know something about a topic, but that knowledge is wrong, partial, or skewed. The perception that they already “know” about this topic can prevent some people from being curious or open-minded.

In my experience, most people have complex ignorance when it comes to Islam. Very few say, “What is this religion? I’ve never heard of it before!” Instead, they associate Islam with misogyny, terrorism, backwardness, fundamentalism, harsh law—impressions drawn from selective Western media coverage and then projected onto 1,500 years of diverse history.

When it comes to the Quran, complex ignorance often leads people to focus on (and sometimes misconstrue) only those verses that are problematic to modern, Western, liberal readers, such as those encouraging certain forms of violence or hierarchy.

Other goofy claims I’ve heard:

“You can be executed for translating the Quran.”

“The Quran’s meaning is fixed and obvious—no room for interpretation.”

“The Quran tells Muslims exactly how to behave in all situations.”

These are all wrong.

Bare-Bones Basics

Before I suggest ways of reading the Quran more thoughtfully, let’s cover some basics for all the noobs out there:

Quran means “ recitation ” in Arabic—it’s meant to be recited aloud. The term is linguistically related to the Hebrew k’riat (recitation of the Torah).

Muslims believe God is the author of the Qura n; Muhammad received ongoing revelations via Gabriel from around 610–632 CE.

It’s about 78,000 words long—i.e., quite a bit shorter than the Hebrew Bible (~300k) and New Testament (~140k). It contains 114 chapters (suras), which vary in length from just a few verses to several hundred.

It assumes familiarity with biblical material and retells or reframes stories of Abraham, Joseph, Moses, Mary, and others.

How to Read the Quran Thoughtfully

Okay, now that you know some basics, how can you approach the Quran like a thoughtful, culturally literate, critically thinking smarty pants?

1. Start with hermeneutics

Hermeneutics is just a fancy-schmancy word that means “reading strategy.”

People often read familiar texts charitably and unfamiliar texts uncharitably. For instance, they might treat the Bible as rich and nuanced but the Quran as literal and harsh. That’s inconsistent hermeneutics—i.e., reading different texts with different reading strategies. And it’s intellectually unfair, y’all!

It’s better to apply the same reading strategy across texts. Just for a perhaps more familiar example, consider three different strategies for reading the U.S. Constitution: originalism (the founders’ intent), textualism (the text itself), and pragmatism (practical effects). A rigorous justice should apply the same approach across all cases, right? It would be frustrating if the same justice gave a textualist reading to the Second Amendment but an originalist reading to the Fourteenth. Choose a lane!

I help my students practice using consistent reading strategies across different texts. We might read a series of texts as uncharitably as possible, and then as charitably as possible. We might then read them all allegorically/spiritually, or historically/contextually, or in several other different ways.

For instance, take Method Man’s famous pronouncement: “Cash Rules Everything Around Me / C. R. E. A. M. Get the money—dollar, dollar bill y’all.”

Possible readings:

Uncharitable: Method Man is greedy and will do anything for a buck

Charitable: Method Man is critiquing a system that is harming his community

Spiritually: Money has become a false idol; this is what happens when material wealth displaces moral or spiritual purpose.

Historically: Staten Island in 1994 was a difficult place for a young Black man to grow up

We can then apply the same reading strategies to a famous Quranic verse, such as 4:59: “Obey God, His Messenger, and those in authority among you.”

Possible readings:

Uncharitable: Islam is inherently theocratic/authoritarian and has no room for democracy

Charitable: “Those in authority among you” can encompass ideas such as popular sovereignty and include democratically elected officials

Spiritually: The soul should have authority over the base desires of the flesh

Historically: Muhammad’s community in 7th century Arabia vested political authority in religious leaders

The point: texts don’t interpret themselves. Readers do.

2. Compare with other religious texts

The Quran draws upon—and enters into conversation with—Jewish and Christian scriptures. Here are just a few of the very many parallels between the Quran and other Abrahamic texts (paraphrased):

Deut. 6:4: The Lord is One.

Quran 2:163: Your God is one God.

Psalm 121:4: God neither slumbers nor sleeps.

Quran 2:255: Neither drowsiness overtakes Him nor sleep.

James 4:7: Submit to God and resist the devil.

Quran 2:208: Submit yourselves completely to God and don’t follow Satan.

Romans 13:1: Obey those who rule over you, for God chooses who is in authority.

Quran 4:59: Obey God, Muhammad, and those in authority.

To emphasize how similar these scriptures can be, I do an activity in my classes called “Guess That Scripture.” I give my students decontextualized snippets from the Hebrew Bible, New Testament, and Quran and ask them to identify which is which. We look at verses relating to women, veiling practices, war, peace, enslavement, and equality.

Most students do quite badly at this game, and they are surprised at how little they know about their own traditions. Those students who do know their own religious traditions sometimes think this game is meant to be flippant or even disrespectful. They protest, “But the veiling verse in Corinthians had reasons X, Y, and Z.”

I promise I’m not trying to be flippant, but only mildly entertaining. My response to such students is always: “I’m not asking you to strip context away, but to notice how readily you supply it for your own texts and not for others. The Quranic verses on veiling have reasons too. Why aren’t you curious about those?”

Want to try one? Which of these snippets on slavery do you think is from the Hebrew Bible, the New Testament, and the Quran?*

1) Anyone who beats their male or female slave must be punished if the slave dies as a result, but they are not to be punished if the slave recovers after a day or two, since the slave is their property.

2) If any of your slaves ask for a contract to earn their freedom, give them such a contract if you know any good in them. Indeed, give them some of your wealth [to help fund such a contract.]

3) Slaves, be obedient to your worldly masters, with fear and trembling, in singleness of your heart, just as [you are obedient] to God; do not serve with lip-service or brown-nosing, but as the slaves of God, doing the will of God from the heart

*Answers at the bottom.

3. Read passages, not isolated verses

Yes, the Quran contains violence. So do the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament. Don’t trust anyone who tries to tell you otherwise. However, these passages are not so simple as some would have you believe.

For example, take the infamous “sword verse” (9:5): “And when the sacred months have passed, kill the polytheists wherever you find them and capture them and besiege them and sit in wait for them at every place of ambush…”

Critics often quote the first half of this verse and stop there.

But, first of all, the verse actually continues: “…But if they should repent, establish prayer, and give charity, let them on their way. Indeed, Allah is Forgiving and Merciful.”

And second, this “sword verse” is sandwiched between other verses about honoring treaties with unbelievers (9:4) and granting protection and safe passage to unbelievers (9:6). Long story short, to quote 9:5 partially and out of context is to distort the passage. I’m not denying the violence of 9:5, so much as I am encouraging people to take it as a jumping-off point for considering what forms of violence any society (including contemporary American society) might consider acceptable and why.

More broadly, critics of the Quran and/or Islam who love to cite the “sword verse” often ignore the many Quranic verses that encourage peace, pluralism, equality, interfaith cooperation, charity, kindness, etc., etc., etc.

The fact is, the Quran is a complex document that contains elements of violence and peace, hierarchy and egalitarianism, constraint and emancipation. If you cherry-pick the document to suit your own ends, you’re missing an opportunity to grapple with the richness of the text—and of the human condition.

4. Read multiple interpretations

Like the Bible, the Quran has always been interpreted by its readers. Even if the text of the Quran is generally agreed upon, its meaning and implications are not.

Take 2:256, for example: “There is no compulsion in religion” (lā ikrāha fī al-dīn).

What does this mean, exactly? Different interpreters in different contexts had different ideas:

Some thought this verse was not intended to be applied broadly but instead referred to a specific historical case: a Jewish couple in Medina had converted to Islam, but were not allowed to coerce their children to also adopt Islam.

Others thought it meant that only God knows a person’s deep belief, which cannot be forced by human action; however, it is permissible to force someone to conform outwardly to the trappings of belief .

Yet others understand this verse to show that freedom of religion is a foundational principle of Islam; that more than a millennium before the U.S. Bill of Rights, the Quran upheld a broad notion of religious freedom.

Same verse, radically different implications.

There are also feminist readings and re-readings of Quranic verses, just as there are in Jewish and Christian traditions. You may or may not find them convincing, but their very existence pushes back on the idea that Islam is inherently patriarchal or monolithic. If you’re progressive, I urge you not to treat fundamentalist interpretations of the Quran as the default or the baseline. Why not amplify the more progressive ones instead?

TL;DR

If you pay attention, you’ll see that almost everything about the Quran—from word meanings to historical context to modern application—is debated in Islamic tradition. Its meaning is not obvious, and no group or individual has a monopoly on its interpretation. What can you do in the absence of certainty about the meaning of the Quran?

Practice humility: reading a verse or two doesn’t make you an expert.

Stay curious: consider many possible readings and their implications.

Build literacy: put the Quran in conversation with other religious texts.

If you can do those things, you’re already doing better than most.

*Answer Key:

1 Hebrew Bible

2 Quran

3 New Testament