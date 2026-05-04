First, a quick rebrand notice: I’m changing the name of my Substack from Harpy and the Shrew to Islamic History for the Curious. It should make it easier to discover and to understand at first glance.

The new logo combines two of my favorite things: the 11th/12th-century Arabic literary romp, Maqamat al-Hariri, and retro video games like Final Fantasy III. My cute lil’ sprites are modeled after this panel from the Maqamat, where the fictional trickster Abu Zayd and his wife argue a case before a judge.

Image F285 from the Bibliotheque nationale de France

Thinking Like a Historian

Anyway—back to my series on Islam for non-Muslims. (Check out last week’s article on the Quran if you missed it.) Today, we’re going to think about how to approach Muhammad as a professional historian would.

Let’s start with the concept of disciplinary thinking.

Different academic fields—like biology, economics, history, sociology—approach the world differently. They ask different questions and use different methods. No discipline is inherently better than another, and ideally they work together (though academia doesn’t always make that easy).

So, what sets history apart from the other disciplines?

Historians study the past. Duh.

But the bigger question is, how do we study the past?

The answer: we locate and interpret sources from the past—everything from ruins and clay tablets to photographs and oral testimonies—so that we can try to discover “what actually happened.” (We can never reconstruct the past with 100% accuracy or 100% certainty, which is why “what actually happened” is in scare quotes).

That is to say, we don’t just memorize names and dates. Bo-ring!

Rather, we ask where those names and dates come from in the first place. We compare multiple sources, representing multiple perspectives; we ask whose versions of the past have been preserved and whose have been forgotten; we seek to fill in the gaps as best we can.

And like many scholars, historians are trained to be skeptical. We are unwilling to take things on faith, and we don’t accept simple answers based on incomplete evidence. We subject all our sources to intense inquiry. We constantly ask: how do you know that? Whose version is it? What are we missing?

In short, you have to convince us that your version of the past is well supported.

As you might suspect, that skepticism can put historians at odds with communities built on belief, tradition, or other allegiances. It’s not that historians and believers always disagree on the past, so much as that we often disagree on the methodologies involved in uncovering it.

Believers take things on faith. Historians say, “prove it.” We are not necessarily trying to be hostile to believers (though some historians definitely have been and still are). Mostly, we are just being nerds.

Bare Bones Basics

With that background in mind, here are a few basics about what Muslims believe about Muhammad (and what historians also broadly accept as a plausible outline):

Muhammad lived in western Arabia, c. 570–632 CE.

He grew up as an orphan in Mecca .

He worked as a merchant and had a good reputation for honesty and fairness.

He was married to Khadija for 25 years ; they had several children together.

Muhammad was a girl dad —he had four daughters who survived into adulthood.

At age 40, he began receiving divine revelation and started preaching in Mecca.

His message: one God, impending judgment, piety, and social justice.

When Muhammad’s wife and uncle died, his followers faced growing harassment.

In 622, they emigrated from Mecca to the more hospitable town of Medina .

This emigration in 622 marks year 1 of the Islamic calendar . (Right now it’s 1447).

In Medina, Muhammad married several wives; none bore him children.

Medina became the political center of the early Muslim community. Mecca remained the ritual center (site of pilgrimage).

The Muslims eventually gained control of Mecca and most of Arabia.

Muhammad died and was buried in Medina in 632.

A modern-day map of Saudi Arabia, featuring Mecca and Medina.

History Lesson #1: Start with Contemporary Sources

How does a professional historian approach Muhammad?

The historian’s concern about the above list isn’t that it’s completely inaccurate—it’s that it’s built on shaky foundations. It relies predominantly on later sources written by Muslim elites. But historians prefer evidence from the time itself, and we like to have sources representing a wide variety of perspectives.

Just imagine if all accounts of the American Civil War were first written down in 2020, based on oral stories tracing back to a handful of Union generals. It’s not that we would think those accounts were downright worthless, but we’d be pretty skeptical that they’re capturing the entire picture, right?

So, what sources do we have that date back to Muhammad’s lifetime? Not many. We have the Quran, some non-Muslim writings (Syriac, Greek, Coptic), and a few material traces.

From these, we can safely say that Muhammad did the following things:

He led a military group in Arabia (though, what this group was called is up for debate)

His opponents called him a poet, soothsayer, and a madman; his supporters called him a prophet

He held religious, political, and military authority in his community

These sources also give us fleeting glimpses into issues such as Muhammad’s marriages, lifeways, and living conditions, but most of the details come from later sources that claim to preserve earlier material. Historians, predictably, want more than claims.

History Lesson #2: Read Later Sources Critically

The most detailed accounts of Muhammad’s life were written a century or more after his death. That doesn’t necessarily make them inaccurate, but it does mean we can’t easily verify their accuracy.

Take Hadiths, for instance—reports of Muhammad’s sayings and actions. For practicing Muslims, Hadiths are a central source of guidance. There are thousands and thousands of these hadiths, reporting on everything from major ethical imperatives (kindness, fairness, generosity) to nitty-gritty details of daily life.

But for historians, the historicity of Hadiths is an open question because they weren’t written down until the 8th, 9th, and 10th centuries. Before that, they were passed down orally. (I won’t bore you with the sheer lengths some historians have gone through to analyze these oral transmissions. Suffice it to say that Hadiths are difficult to assess historically, though AI models may offer new insights.)

There are several other types of sources—Quranic exegesis, biographies, and historical accounts—that expand on the details of Muhammad’s life. But again, these sources were all written down well after the fact, and they all have a vested interest in telling a particular version of events. From a historian’s perspective, they reveal more about what later authors and communities believed than “what actually happened” in Muhammad’s day.

History Lesson #3: Facts Don’t Determine Meaning

Finally, there’s the thorny question of interpreting the meaning of the past.

Sometimes, my students say they wish they could get in a time machine and witness pivotal historical moments so that they could learn the truth.

The problem is, even if they could go back and witness an event for themselves, they wouldn’t have a complete or objective understanding of the event, much less a monopoly on its importance or implications. Even when people agree on “what actually happened” (which is rare), they often disagree on its meaning.

Let’s take an example from Muhammad’s biography:

In his early life, Muhammad was monogamously married to Khadija for 25 years. In his later life, after Khadija’s death, Muhammad was married to many different women simultaneously, including Aisha, who was very young by modern standards (around 9 to 12 years old).

For many Muslims, who take Muhammad as an ethical exemplar, these marriages pose a challenge. What, exactly, is the example that is being set here: monogamy or polygamy, adult marriage or child marriage?

The interpretations differ. Polygamy is allowed in some Muslim societies, but many Muslims prefer monogamy as the ethical and spiritual norm. Polygamy is quite rare in practice.

As for the trickier question of child marriage, some Muslims argue that it is permissible for adult men to marry young girls once they have reached puberty: if Muhammad did it, his example can be followed to the letter. Child marriage is particularly prevalent in Southeast Asia and Subsaharan Africa today.

Others counter that Muhammad was acting within the norms of his time; what mattered was that his actions were considered ethical in that context. By that logic, Muhammad’s example should be followed in spirit rather than literally, and Muslims today should follow what is ethically acceptable in their own time.

What does an academic historian have to say about all this? On the one hand, we hesitate to condemn any past person for failing to meet our modern standards, which they could not possibly have known about. On the other, we resist the conclusion that “it was normal then, so it’s fine.”

The goal is neither to judge nor to excuse, but to understand. From a historian’s perspective, cases like this help us ask how and why norms change.

In Muhammad’s time, his marriage to Aisha was not controversial or even remarkable. Her parents arranged it; no one objected to it. By contrast, another of his marriages—to a previously married, fully adult woman—did provoke controversy.

In fact, Muhammad’s marriage to Aisha would not have been considered a “child marriage” at all, in its own context. Across the premodern world, a “child” was prepubescent; a “woman” was someone capable of bearing children.

This conception of adulthood no longer makes sense to us. But the question is: why not? It’s because our ideas of adulthood have been reshaped by centuries of demographic, intellectual, and social change—from Enlightenment thought to industrialization to feminism to modern psychology and neuroscience.

Rather than pushing us to blame or absolve Muhammad, his marriage to Aisha invites us to examine our own assumptions about what defines a “girl” or a “woman” (assumptions that are a hot topic today, in light of the Epstein files.)

Conclusions & Further Thoughts

So, what is the value of taking a historical approach to figures like Muhammad, Jesus, or the Buddha—figures whose significance extends far beyond academic historical study?

First, I don’t think we should overstate the value of academic historical study in this case. I would argue that it’s more pressing for non-Muslims to understand the nuances and complexities of what diverse Muslims believe about Muhammad than to nerd out in the historical archives.

That said, I contend that deeper historical inquiry—done not to judge or excuse, but simply to understand—can sharpen our understanding of both the past and the present. It can help us understand our own societies better, including how we all tell stories about the past to articulate our identities and to make sense of the world we inhabit.

Ultimately, historical study is most valuable not as a window onto other times and places, but as a mirror onto our own.