A few weeks ago, “Senator” Tommy Tuberville reposted something vile on X about Mayor Zohran Mamdani—juxtaposing Mamdani’s photo with an image of the September 11 attacks and the caption: “the enemy is inside the gates.”

In response, I wrote this article, so that you’ll have some information to pull out of your back pocket if you’re ever confronted by such nonsense.

Let’s start things off with a little ditty I wrote, shall we?

Tommy Tuberville went to Loserville, for to find some hate.

“Oh goody, I found some, I’ll use it on Islam!” He just couldn’t wait.

“Go home,” he jeered. They said, “We’ve been here since 1528.”

Stop acting the fool ‘n’ go get you some schoolin’—bigotry’s not your fate.

The Spanish Exploration of the Americas

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the slipperiness of the term “the Middle East” and its uneasy overlap with other terms, such as the Arab world and the Islamic world.

Case in point: Spain. While people probably think of Spain as being in “Europe” today, throughout the Middle Ages, southern Spain (al-Andalus) was part of the Arab & Islamic world, closely tied to North Africa.

In the later Middle Ages—just when the Crusades were happening in the Holy Land—Spain experienced the Reconquista, a long military campaign in which northern Christian kingdoms pushed south into al-Andalus. The last Muslim polity of Spain, the Nasrid Kingdom of Granada, fell in 1492.

(Fun fact: A noblewoman from Granada, al-Sayyida al-Hurra (“The Free Lady”), fled to North Africa and became a pirate queen. Iconic.)

Alhambra palace in Granada. Photo by Jorge Fernández Salas on Unsplash

Now, I’m not saying that medieval Spain was some interfaith utopia where Jews, Christians, and Muslim were clasped in a perpetual group hug. But I am saying that Christians and Jews were allowed to exist in Islamic Spain. After the Reconquista, that pluralism ended.

You might know the rhyme: In fourteen hundred and ninety-two, Columbus sailed the ocean blue.

You probably don’t know this one (because I made it up). It’s less catchy, but equally true: In fourteen hundred and ninety-two, Spain expelled Jews, then Muslims, too.*

*Technically, the 1492 Alhambra decree only expelled Jews from Spain, thought it also put restrictions on Muslims. Muslims weren’t officially expelled from Spain until 1614.

That’s right—Ferdinand and Isabella, the same monarchs who funded Christopher Columbus’s voyages, also issued that Alhambra decree. Spain’s expansion into the Americas was an extension of Reconquista-era triumphal Catholicism.

Enter Pánfilo de Narváez, who led an expedition to the Americas in 1527. Among his crew was an enslaved North African Muslim, Mustafa Zemmouri—better known as Estevanico. The expedition was an unmitigated disaster, and only four of roughly 600 men survived. Estevanico was one of them, becoming one of the first non-Indigenous people to traverse what is now Texas and the American Southwest.

In other words: as long as there have been non-Native people in Texas, there have been Muslims in Texas.

Enslaved Africans

Many of the earliest Muslims in the Americas were enslaved Africans. Historians estimate that 10–20% of the 12.5 million West Africans who were kidnapped and forcibly transported across the Atlantic were Muslims. While most of these enslaved Africans were taken to South America—only about 5% came to North America—that still comes out to around 50,000 African Muslims entering North America from the 16th–19th centuries.

We don’t know much about these enslaved African Muslims, due to the violent erasures of slavery. But we do know about a few of them—because they were literate in Arabic and left historical records of their own. One of the most famous enslaved Muslim scholars in America was Omar ibn Said, who in 1831 wrote his autobiography, ““The life of Omar ben Saeed, called Morro, a Fullah Slave in Fayetteville, N.C. Owned by Governor Owen.”

Another, earlier example is Mamadou Yarrow (aka Yarrow Mamout), who was born in Guinea, enslaved in 1752, and brought to North America. After he was freed in 1796, he became a property owner and entrepreneur in Georgetown. His portrait was painted in 1819 by Charles Willson Peale—the same artist who painted Thomas Jefferson.

Jefferson himself owned an English translation of the Qur’an (still held at the Library of Congress), which he studied in law school. And in his draft of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, Jefferson argued that “neither Pagan nor Mahomedan nor Jew” should be excluded from civil rights.

To be fair, figures like Jefferson often treated Islam as a hypothetical test case—“we’ll know we have religious freedom when even Muslims have it”—while overlooking the fact that Muslims were already present among the enslaved. And, of course, they showed little interest in extending religious freedom to enslaved people.

Rediscovering Black Muslim Roots

In the 20th century, many Black Americans began reclaiming connections to African Islam—especially after Malcolm X’s 1964 pilgrimage to Mecca, his subsequent conversion to Sunni Islam, and the publication of Alex Haley’s The Autobiography of Malcolm X in 1965. Today, African Americans make up roughly 20% of the Muslim population in the United States.

Malcolm X had earlier taken the “X” to mark the loss of his ancestral name, severed by slavery; after his pilgrimage, he became El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, reclaiming an African Muslim lineage. He argued that “America needs to understand Islam, because this is the one religion that erases from its society the race problem.” While his view is a bit idealistic—the broader Islamic world, like any human society, has its own histories of racism and hierarchy—his travels across Africa and the Middle East nevertheless reshaped his understanding of potential race relations.

And while Malcolm X gets most of the attention, his wife, Betty Shabazz was formidable in her own right: after his assassination, she performed the hajj, earned a doctorate, became a professor and administrator, and remained a public intellectual and activist. That is to say, don’t forget about badass American Muslim women!

Ottoman-Era Immigration

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Muslims arrived as part of broader waves of global migration. Between 1870 and 1924, around 25 million immigrants came to the United States from across the globe. Many of these immigrants came from places like England, Ireland, Germany, and Italy. But some also came from the Ottoman Empire—including Arab Muslims and Christians—who came seeking economic opportunity or fleeing political instability, especially around the time of WWI.

In the early 20th century, Henry Ford’s Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan offered relatively high wages ($5/day) for all workers regardless of race. This offer attracted many southern Black Americans, who were fleeing the Jim Crow south during the Great Migration. It also attracted many Arab immigrants to Dearborn, which remains a major center of Arab American life today.

A 1921 map of the trade routes Syrian peddlers used to traverse America.

Conclusion

Muslims have been in the Americas for as long as any “Old World” people have—whether as enslaved Africans or as immigrants arriving alongside other well-known waves of newcomers.

Now, this is not intended to discount more recent Muslim immigrants to America. As far as I’m concerned, anyone living in America is an American, period. But it does push back against familiar strains of bigotry with a bit of historical perspective.

And finally—because I love a good map—I’ll end with a 2020 map of Muslim population distribution in the U.S.

Yes, you can see concentrations in places like Detroit/Dearborn, as well as major cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago. But you can also find Muslim communities in less expected places, like Amarillo (my hometown), northern New Mexico, and Salt Lake City.

These American Muslims are friends, neighbors, parents, workers—human beings. They belong here.