Harpy & The Shrew
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Can’t remember the difference between Sunnis and Shia?
You’ve come to the right place.
10 hrs ago
•
Elizabeth Urban
17
4
3
Everyone’s talking about the Middle East
But who should you be listening to?
Mar 3
•
Elizabeth Urban
3
1
2
February 2026
Join my new subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect
Feb 24
•
Elizabeth Urban
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Rabia?
The medieval poet-mystic who bucked the system
Feb 24
•
Elizabeth Urban
1
1
The Baddest Ass of All: Khayzuran
This bamboo stick packed a mighty wallop
Feb 19
•
Elizabeth Urban
7
1
2
How this lil' Texan got into Middle East studies
"What's a Nice Girl Like You Doing In A Place Like This?"
Feb 16
•
Elizabeth Urban
3
2
Welcome to Harpy & The Shrew
Weekly dispatches from an award-winning writer, educator & historian. Come for the rigorous research, stay for the sharp takes.
Feb 15
•
Elizabeth Urban
1
1
© 2026 Elizabeth Urban
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts